‘El Camino’ Emmy submissions: 15 ballot entries for ‘Breaking Bad’ movie include Aaron Paul and the late Robert Forster

“Breaking Bad” ended its run seven years ago, but it lives on at the Emmys. Its prequel series “Better Call Saul” is a contender for Best Drama Series this year for the fifth time, while the long-awaited sequel film “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” vies for Best TV Movie. Scroll down to see the show’s 15 submissions on the Emmy ballots from Best TV Movie all the way to Best Sound Mixing.

“El Camino” takes place after the series finale of “Breaking Bad” and follows Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) after the death of his mentor/manipulator Walter White (Bryan Cranston). Paul won three Emmys for Best Drama Supporting Actor for his role in the original series, and now he’s a leading man, aiming for a bid for Best Movie/Limited Actor, which is one of four potential acting noms he could get this year, also including his leading role in the HBO series “Westworld,” his supporting role in the Apple TV+ drama “Truth Be Told” and his voice-acting performance in “BoJack Horseman.”

There are only two other actors up for consideration for the Netflix telefilm. Past “Fargo” and “Black Mirror” Emmy nominee Jesse Plemons is in contention for Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor for reprising his sinister role from “Breaking Bad” as neo-Nazi Todd. Another familiar face from “Breaking Bad” could be nominated in the same category: the late Robert Forster plays Ed, who gives new identities to people on the run from the law. This was one of Forster’s last acting roles before he died at age 78 last October 11 (the same day “El Camino” started streaming on Netflix), so voters may want to give the legendary actor a posthumous tribute.

“El Camino” kicked off its awards run last fall and winter, winning Best TV Movie at the Critics’ Choice Awards and earning additional nominations from multiple industry peer groups: the Cinema Audio Society, Directors Guild, Motion Picture Sound Editors, Producers Guild and Writers Guild. Since the Emmys are also voted on by industry insiders, will the film rack up just as many nominations at these kudos? Check out the film’s submissions below.

Best TV Movie

Best Actor (Movie/Limited)

Aaron Paul

Best Supporting Actor (Movie/Limited)

Robert Forster

Jesse Plemons

Best Directing (Movie/Limited)

Best Writing (Movie/Limited)

Best Casting (Movie/Limtied)

Best Cinematography (Movie/Limited)

Best Costumes (Contemporary)

Best Makeup (Period/Character, Non-Prosthetic)

Best Music Composition (Movie/Limited)

Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera Movie/Limited)

Best Production Design (Narrative Contemporary, One Hour or More)

Best Sound Editing (Movie/Limited)

Best Sound Mixing (Movie/Limited)

