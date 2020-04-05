‘El Camino’: Hey Emmys, don’t forget about Jesse Plemons’ career-best performance as Aaron Paul’s creepy captor

If you’ve seen Netflix‘s highly anticipated “Breaking Bad” follow-up from last fall, you know why Aaron Paul is an Emmys front-runner for reprising his role as meth-making tragic hero Jesse Pinkman. But there’s one other former cast member who appears throughout “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” that I’m hoping awards voters will also consider: Jesse Plemons.

Plemons’ role as creepy Todd Alquist, an aspiring meth cook and nephew of white supremacists, came to a brutal end in the 2013 series finale of “Breaking Bad” when Jesse broke free of his cage and choked him with a chain. But thanks to flashbacks, fans experienced even more of Todd in “El Camino,” with Plemons giving a career-best performance. Back when Todd was keeping Jesse in captivity, there was one weekend where he let the scraggly prisoner out to help him with a “favor.” As it turns out, Todd’s cleaning lady had discovered where he was hiding his meth money, so he strangled her with his belt and then needed Jesse’s help to get rid of the body.

Every moment Plemons appears on-screen is a gift to “Breaking Bad” fans who loved to hate the murderous psychopath. Case in point: while Jesse and the cleaning lady’s corpse are in the backseat of the titular El Camino, Todd wistfully sings a song as he sticks his arm out the window and feels the wind between his fingers. Later, Jesse turns the tables and threatens to kill Todd with a gun he finds in the glove compartment, and Todd’s gut reaction is to offer him pizza and beer if he refrains from shooting him.

Earlier this year Plemons earned a surprise nomination in Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor for “El Camino” at the Critics’ Choice TV Awards, losing to Stellan Skarsgard (“Chernobyl”). That definitely gives him traction as we enter phase one of Emmy voting. It also doesn’t hurt that Plemons is already a two-time Emmy nominee for his lead role in “Black Mirror: USS Callister” (2018) and his supporting turn in “Fargo” (2016), so voters know who he is.

As for the awards chances of the movie’s lead actor, Paul is an Emmy favorite thanks to his three supporting victories for “Breaking Bad” (2010, 2012, 2014). That was actually a record in the category until Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) beat it last year. Paul could end up with several acting nominations at the 2020 Emmys — besides “El Camino,” he also stars in “Westworld” and “Truth Be Told.”

“El Camino” welcomed back several “Breaking Bad” cast members for its two-hour epilogue, which streamed October 11, 2019. They included Paul, Plemons, Bryan Cranston as Walter White, Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, Charles Baker as Skinny Pete, Matt Jones as Brandon “Badger” Mayhew, Larry Hankin as Old Joe, Kevin Rankin as Kenny, Michael Bofshever as Adam Pinkman, Tess Harper as Mrs. Pinkman, Krysten Ritter as Jane Margolis and the late Robert Forster as Ed Galbraith.

