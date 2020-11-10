Eli Zamora eliminated on ‘The Voice’ after ‘Nobody Wants to Be Lonely’ battle vs. Madeline Consoer [WATCH]

Eli Zamora, a 25-year-old singer from El Paso, Texas, was just eliminated on Monday’s first battle round episode of “The Voice.” His coach Kelly Clarkson teamed him up against Madeline Consoer to the Ricky Martin & Christina Aguilera song “Nobody Wants to Be Lonely.” Kelly and her battle advisor Leon Bridges mentored both aspiring artists, but in the end Kelly decided to advance Madeline to the knockouts. The other coaches opted not to save Eli, so he was sent packing. Watch “The Voice” battle video above.

When he first appeared on NBC’s reality TV show, Eli took on “Ya lo Se, Que Tu Te Vas” for his blind audition and was a one-chair turn for Kelly. The coach was inspired by his bilingual abilities, so she tasked Madeline with joining him in an English/Spanish duet for their battle. The challenge ended up working out in Madeline’s favor, much to Eli’s disappointment.

With Eli’s exit, Team Kelly now consists of the following nine artists: Madeline Consoer, Joseph Soul, Marisa Corvo, Ryan Gallagher, Kelsie Watts, DeSz, Tanner Gomes, Skylar Alyvia and Mayton Emmalee. Who do you think has the best chance of winning the competition?

Eli’s NBC bio: “Eli Zamora spent the first part of his life in Mexico surrounded by all types of music. When he was 8, his family moved to Texas and Eli started singing in church where his dad was the choir director. Eli continued singing while at school and went on to study at Berklee College of Music. After becoming the first college graduate in his family, Eli moved to Las Vegas to become a full-time musician. Eli turned three chairs on ‘The Voice Mexico’ last year, but he has always dreamed of standing on ‘The Voice’ stage in America. Eli returns to ‘The Voice’ to represent his heritage and inspire other Latinos to chase their dreams.”

