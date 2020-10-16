‘Emily in Paris’ ingenue Lily Collins is poised for Golden Globes return

“Emily in Paris,” the new Netflix comedy series from “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star, has become a runaway hit for the streamer. It has struck a chord with audiences who are taken with the show’s sugary sweet escapism and plucky protagonist. With a flashy sensibility and an international flavor, there is a strong chance that the Golden Globes will take notice, especially for star Lily Collins.

She plays a young American woman who gets an exciting new opportunity as a social media marketer at her company’s French firm. Emily arrives in Paris barely knowing the language but bursting with self-confidence that her new French co-workers can find hard to take. As one might expect in the City of Love, she also finds herself caught up in a romance or two. The culture shock of Paris can sometimes turn Emily into the classic “Ugly American” stereotype (typically where food is involved), but Collins delivers a charming performance that her Emily is compulsively watchable, especially when her character is inevitably failing at something.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

There are a number of factors in Collins and the show’s favor based on what we know of Globes voters taste: “Emily in Paris” it is a new hit show that people are buzzing about, it features a culture clash component as well as an enchanting style, and the star herself.

Not only is Collins is already a Golden Globe nominee for “Rules Don’t Apply” back in 2016 but she is also showbiz royalty, as the daughter of Phil Collins. The HFPA has a long tradition of honoring the children of famous entertainment figures, so the actress may have an even bigger leg up than she already has as a young ingenue in a splashy new TV show.

Much like Emily blowing into Paris at the beginning of the series, Collins might just find her way into the Comedy Actress category come what may.

PREDICTthe 2021 Golden Globe nominees through February 3

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?