Emma Corrin (‘The Crown’) hailed for ‘miraculous’ performance as Princess Diana

In a season of “The Crown” filled with a trio of award-winning actresses — Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and Gillian Anderson — it is newcomer Emma Corrin who is grabbing the attention of critics for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales. Corrin’s characterization of “Shy Di” has been buzzed about since the first promotional photos were released, and critics agree that she not only looks the part but captures the young royal’s essence.

Reviewers have written of Corrin’s “miraculous” performance and her ability to make a difficult role “look effortless.” With so much of the season centered on Diana’s tragic story, “anything less than excellence on Corrin’s part may have tanked the season.” Thankfully, “she more than rises to the challenge.”

With “The Crown” being such an awards-friendly series, some are already speculating whether Corrin can earn her first nominations at the upcoming winter award shows. The actress is currently in sixth place for a Golden Globe nomination in Best TV Supporting Actress, according to Gold Derby odds. She is trending upward at the moment, and as more viewers watch Season 4 of the Netflix drama, she may enter the top five relatively soon.

SEE ‘The Crown’ would make Golden Globe history if it snatches another drama series crown

One might expect she replaces Bonham Carter, who is currently in fourth but does not have as much to do this season compared to Corrin and Anderson, the current category frontrunner. What gives Corrin an extra boost is how much the Golden Globes love new, rising stars like her.

Corrin might even manage an individual Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. She will almost surely earn a bid as part of the show’s cast in the Best Drama Ensemble category, but Gold Derby odds indicate she is very close to entering the Best Female Drama Actor field. Corrin ranks seventh at the moment, with Colman, Anderson and Bonham Carter all among the predicted five nominees. Again, if Bonham Carter slips out and SAG voters are truly head over heels for this season of “The Crown” then Corrin may just take up that slot on nomination morning.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions