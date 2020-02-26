Jump into today for your 1st Emmy Awards 2020 nominations predictions

Two things that we know for certain about the 2020 Emmy Awards: drama champ “Game of Thrones” and comedy winner “Fleabag” will not be returning to defend their crowns! But there are plenty of series that would like to take those trophies in September. Now is your first chance this year to jump in and make your first Emmy nominations picks. Visit our predictions center today and pick the winners and nominees really early for five drama categories, five comedy categories and six movie/limited series categories.

With the path partially cleared, could some of the following returning dramas make comebacks: “Better Call Saul” (Bob Odenkirk), “Big Little Lies” (Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon), “The Crown” (Olivia Colman), “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Elisabeth Moss), “Killing Eve” (Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh), “Ozark” (Jason Bateman), “Pose” (Billy Porter), “Stranger Things” (David Harbour), “Succession” (Brian Cox), “This Is Us” (Sterling K. Brown) or “Westworld” (Evan Rachel Wood).

Newcomers in the drama field include “Euphoria” (Zendaya), “For All Mankind” (Joel Kinnaman), “Godfather of Harlem” (Forest Whitaker), “Hunters” (Al Pacino), “The Mandalorian” (Pedro Pascal), “The Morning Show” (Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon), “The Outsider” (Ben Mendelsohn) and “Star Trek: Picard” (Patrick Stewart).

On the comedy side, don’t look for the departed “Veep” or delayed “Barry” either. Returning possibilities include “Baskets” (Zach Galifianakis), “Better Things” (Pamela Adlon), “Black-ish” (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross), “Black Monday” (Don Cheadle), “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Larry David), “Dead to Me” (Christina Applegate), “GLOW” (Alison Brie), “The Good Place” (Ted Danson), “The Kominsky Method” (Michael Douglas), “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Rachel Brosnahan), “Ramy” (Ramy Youssef) and “Schitt’s Creek” (Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara).

Some of the first-timers on the Emmy ballot are “Avenue 5” (Hugh Laurie), “Breeders” (Martin Freeman), “Dickinson” (Hailee Steinfeld), “The Great” (Elle Fanning), “High Fidelity” (Zoe Kravitz), “Living with Yourself” (Paul Rudd), “Nora from Queens” (Awkwafina), “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” (Kirsten Dunst) and “The Politician” (Ben Platt).

