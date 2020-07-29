Emmys 2020 predictions slugfest: Editors discuss the breakthroughs for superheroes, vampires, aliens and more [WATCH]

“Surprisingly enough, this graphic novel adaptation turned out to be the most socially relevant program of the year,” says Zach Laws about the Emmys windfall for “Watchmen,” which tells the story of a world full of superheroes but also deals with the history of white supremacy and the legacy of racist violence against African-Americans. It’s not a surprise that it did well in the nominations, but it may be surprising just how well it did: 26 bids, more than any other program. Laws discussed that and more with his fellow Gold Derby Editors Daniel Montgomery, Marcus James Dixon and Susan Wloszczyna. Watch them above.

But it wasn’t just a big night for “Watchmen.” It was also a surprisingly good year for other sci-fi/fantasy fare. Disney+’s “The Mandalorian,” set in the “Star Wars” universe, earned 15 nominations including Best Drama Series, while FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows,” about vampires living in Staten Island, earned eight bids including Best Comedy Series. Even without “Game of Thrones” on the air anymore, the academy has kept the door open for otherworldly programs.

Arguably the most out-of-this-world breakthrough at the Emmys, though, was by Netflix, which is the most nominated network with 160 total nominations. That’s 42 more nominations than the streaming service earned last year and 53 more nominations than this year’s next biggest TV distributor, HBO, which has 107. Undoubtedly, Netflix is helped by the sheer volume of programming it has, spanning comedy, drama, movie, limited series, reality, documentary, variety and animation categories.

Other streaming services joined the party too this year, with Amazon and Hulu making strong showings and newcomers Disney+, Apple TV+ and Quibi getting on the board. So now that we know who all the nominees are, who do you think will win?

