Top 8 Emmy underdogs I’m rooting for: ‘Mr. Robot,’ ‘David Makes Man,’ ‘Years and Years’ …

Voting for Emmy nominations ended on Monday, July 13, and I’m nothing if not the patron saint of the overlooked; you can still find me lamenting the longtime snubs of shows like “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Gilmore Girls” and “The Wire.” This year there are a number of programs I love that are at risk of falling through the cracks (and in some cases not for the first time). I’m praying that some of them surprise us on July 28 when nominations are finally announced. Here are the top eight dark horse contenders I’m holding out hope for.

“Adam Ruins Everything” — This series blends sketch comedy, situation comedy, and documentary as Adam Conover busts myths about topics we think we know a lot about. And talk about good timing. In the most recent season the show ruined America by exploring the insidious traps poverty puts citizens in, and then ruined the cops by showing how the militarization of the police puts lives at risk. The show is competing in the newly created category Best Hosted Nonfiction Program.

“David Makes Man” — If there weren’t so much programming in the era of peak TV, a critically acclaimed, Peabody Award-winning show from Oscar-winning writer of “Moonlight” Tarell Alvin McCraney and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Michael B. Jordan would be a clear contender for awards, but instead the show has fallen under the radar since airing last fall. I’d love to see Akili McDowell nominated for Best Drama Actor, and the show is also worthy of plaudits for its supporting cast writing, directing, cinematography and editing — and honestly, “David Makes Man” is the kind of show the casting award was made for.

“Dear White People” — Justin Simien‘s satire about Black students at a predominantly white Ivy League university got a surge of attention in the wake of this spring’s protests against police brutality. So maybe the television academy will finally recognize it in its third season as its story of diverse Black experiences suddenly feels more urgent than ever. I wrote more about why voters and audiences at large should pay attention here.

“Mindhunter” — Netflix didn’t give the show much support in its second season despite its acclaim and pedigree (it’s directed and produced by Oscar nominee David Fincher, after all). But its new batch of episodes brought the show to new emotional and psychological depths as Agent Tench (season MVP Holt McCallany) dealt with horrors at work (the real-life Atlanta child murders) and at home (his adopted son involved in the disturbing death of a toddler). There’s no guarantee we’ll ever get a season three, but if this is the end it’ll enter the annals of the all-time great two-season shows (see also: “Carnivale,” “Pushing Daisies,” “Sports Night”).

“Mr. Robot” — This show got a proper send-off last fall, but while it was an Emmy favorite in its first season (including a win for leading man Rami Malek), it quickly fell off the academy radar. Whatever you thought of the techno-thriller conspiracy at the heart of the drama, the show paid off the internal conflict for Malek’s character Elliot Alderson as well as we could have hoped for, and Malek deserves at least another nomination for his stellar farewell season.

“One Day at a Time” — Cancelled by Netflix before being revived by Pop TV, it’s a multi-camera sitcom that keeps the Norman Lear spirit of topical sitcoms alive — it is, after all, produced by Lear himself. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show only shot and aired six episodes this season, but just like in seasons past, it’s worthy of recognition, and Justina Machado and Rita Moreno are giving some of the best TV comedy performances in years.

“Star Trek: Picard” — First and foremost, Patrick Stewart deserves a nomination for reviving his iconic title role as Jean-Luc Picard, but he’s not the only one worthy of recognition for the CBS All Access series. The whole season is a visually rich, emotionally resonant meditation on empathy, guilt and responsibility, and return appearances by familiar faces were more than just fan service. Jeri Ryan, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis and Jonathan Del Arco deserve recognition for how they evolved their familiar personas for another next generation.

“Years and Years” — This one hits a little close to home considering how 2020 has gone. From Russell T. Davies (“Doctor Who,” “A Very English Scandal”), this riveting HBO limited series from last year is a speculative drama about the slow deterioration of society through the eyes of one British family. It can be tragic, despairing and terrifying in how plausible it seems looking at it now through the lens of our once-in-a-century pandemic, but it’s also empathetic and hopeful. So I’m holding out hope for it too.

