30 Emmy Experts predict Best Comedy Series: ‘Mrs. Maisel’ vs. ‘Schitt’s Creek’ vs. ???

We’re just about two and a half weeks away from finding out what’ll be nominated at the 2020 Emmy Awards, but our 30 Experts from major media outlets have already chimed in with their winner predictions. When it comes to Best Comedy Series, they are split between no less than five shows: 15 predict a victory for Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” 12 choose Pop’s “Schitt’s Creek” and one apiece opt for NBC’s “The Good Place,” Hulu’s “Ramy” and Netflix’s “Dead to Me.” Do YOU agree or disagree with our Experts’ Emmy predictions?

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — Season 3 streamed to great fanfare last December, furthering the story of a divorcee (Rachel Brosnahan) who wants to become a stand-up comic in the 1950s New York. These leading 15 Emmy Experts predict the show will win its second trophy for Best Comedy Series after first prevailing in 2018: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Delaina Dixon (unaffiliated), Pete Hammond (Deadline Hollywood), Libby Hill (Indiewire), Ed Martin (Media Village), Wilson Morales (BlackFilm), Mary Murphy (Gold Derby), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Robert Rorke (unaffiliated), Matt Roush (TV Guide Magazine), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Ben Travers (Indiewire), Matt Webb Mitovich (TVLine) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

“Schitt’s Creek” — Better late than never, right? It took five seasons for the Pop hit to finally be nominated for Emmys, earning major bids last year for Best Comedy Series and leads Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy. Even though it went home empty-handed, these dozen Emmy Experts now think it’ll prevail for its farewell season: Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Eric Deggans (NPR), Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Chris Harnick (E!), Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo), Kelly Lawler (USA Today), Hanh Nguyen (Salon), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Kaitlin Thomas (TVGuide.com), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) and Ken Tucker (Yahoo).

“The Good Place” — Lynette Rice (Ent. Weekly) believes NBC’s cerebral comedy will take home Emmy gold for its last season on the air. Despite an enormous fan base, it has yet to claim any Emmy Awards, though it’s a frequent nominee for lead actor Ted Danson (who won a Critics’ Choice Award in 2018) and guest star Maya Rudolph.

“Ramy” — Tim Gray (Variety) stands alone in forecasting a victory for this Hulu comedy about a millennial American Muslim struggling with his faith and lifestyle. The Emmys skunked “Ramy” last year, but thanks to the Golden Globes recently honoring Ramy Youssef with a trophy, the show is officially back on the awards radar.

“Dead to Me” — Jen Chaney (Vulture) says Netflix’s dark comedy about grief will win the big trophy for its second season. Last year the show netted just a single Emmy bid for Christina Applegate as a real estate agent dealing with the aftermath of her husband’s hit-and-run death. This year, however, there’s a strong chance the Emmys will also recognize co-lead Linda Cardellini.

