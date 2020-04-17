Emmy Experts predict ‘The Morning Show’ is a lock for Best Drama Series nomination

While it’s true Emmy voters are notorious for honoring the same shows year after year, Gold Derby’s Experts are convinced that at least one new program will be nominated this year for Best Drama Series: “The Morning Show.”

This Apple TV+ series has been the talk of the town ever since it premiered on the streaming service in November, thanks in part to its timely and important subject matter. Jennifer Aniston stars as an AM news anchor on a morning show that’s hit with a #MeToo scandal, so an inexperienced ingenue (Reese Witherspoon) is hired to replace the man under fire (Steve Carell).

As of this writing, 11 of our 17 Emmy Experts have “TMS” in their rankings for Best Drama Series: Jen Chaney (Vulture), Chris Harnick (E!), Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Lynette Rice (Ent. Weekly), Robert Rorke (New York Post), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone), Ben Travers (Indiewire), Ken Tucker (Yahoo) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

That translates to 21/2 odds to win the top prize, behind only “Succession” (5/1 odds), “The Crown” (13/2 odds), “Better Call Saul” (7/1 odds) and “Ozark” (15/2 odds). Rounding out our Experts’ Top 10 shows are “Killing Eve” (15/1 odds), “The Handmaid’s Tale” (15/1 odds), “Westworld” (18/1 odds), “Pose” (25/1 odds) and “Big Little Lies” (25/1 odds). In other words, “The Morning Show” is the only freshman program our Experts think will earn a Best Drama Series bid at the 2020 Emmys.

“TMS” is coming off a successful precursor awards run including Golden Globes nominations for Best Drama Series and Best Drama Actress (Aniston and Witherspoon), a Screen Actors Guild victory for Aniston and a Critics’ Choice Awards triumph for Billy Crudup. Cast members to watch out for at the 2020 Emmys are Aniston, Witherspoon and Carell in lead, Gugu Mbatha-Raw for Best Drama Supporting Actress and Crudup and Mark Duplass for Best Drama Supporting Actor.

