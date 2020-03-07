73% of Emmy viewers want a host this year, but who should it be: Jimmy Kimmel, Ryan Seacrest, Katy Perry … ? [POLL]

Last year, Emmy copied her big brother Oscar’s trend of having a host-less ceremony, so the annual awards show went without an emcee for the first time since 2003. However, if Emmy viewers have their say this year, the Television Academy will hop off the bandwagon and hire a host. A whopping 73% of readers voted in our recent poll they wanted a host this year because they “missed” having one last year. Compare that to 15% who said they’ll “have to think about it more” and 12% who argued “no,” because “hosts just waste precious time.” To the 73% of people who voted “yes,” we want to hear your creative ideas for an Emmy host! Vote in our poll and then defend your choice in the comments section.

ABC has the honor of broadcasting this year’s Emmys, which will air live coast-to-coast on September 20, 2020. The last two times the alphabet network produced the ceremony in 2016 and 2012, they hired in-house talk show host Jimmy Kimmel as ringleader. Kimmel was such a success that ABC tasked him with hosting the biggest awards show of all — the Oscars — in 2017 and 2018. Now that Kimmel’s had a taste of the big leagues, would he really want to take a step backward by returning to the Emmy stage?

Another option for ABC to consider, should they want a host this year, would be Ryan Seacrest. This star of “American Idol” and “Live with Kelly and Ryan” previously oversaw two Emmy ceremonies (solo in 2017 and alongside fellow reality TV nominees Tom Bergeron, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Jeff Probst in 2008) so we know he has the chops. It’s also the first time ABC will broadcast the Emmys since it scored the rights to produce new episodes of “American Idol” three years ago.

If the network really wants to make a statement, they’ll announce a female host for the 2020 ceremony. After all, only two women have served as solo Emmy hosts in the past two decades: Jane Lynch for Fox in 2011 and Ellen DeGeneres for CBS in both 2005 and 2001. We have the perfect idea: Katy Perry. She’s been a part of the ABC family for several years now thanks to her day job as an “American Idol” judge, where she’s constantly going viral for her wild and crazy antics. Perry would bring a fun sense of urgency to the tired Emmy show — just watch the ratings go up.

Whoopi Goldberg is another person with lots of experience as a host — besides her many Oscar stints, she also serves as ringleader on ABC’s “The View.”

Several hot comedians right now that could really shake up the Emmys and make them must-see-TV are John Mulaney, Tiffany Haddish, Dave Chappelle, Seth MacFarlane and Ricky Gervais.

With “Modern Family” ending this year after 11 seasons, why not ask the six adult cast members — Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet — to co-host together?

There’s also ABC’s roster of game show hosts from which to choose from: Alec Baldwin (“Match Game”), Michael Strahan (“The $100,000 Pyramid”), Anthony Anderson (“To Tell the Truth”), Joel McHale (“Card Sharks”), Steve Harvey (“Celebrity Family Feud”) and Elizabeth Banks (“Press Your Luck”).

