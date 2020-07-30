‘How to Get Away with Murder’s’ Cicely Tyson now holds the record for the most Emmy nominations as drama guest actress

After getting away with her fifth Best Drama Guest Actress Emmy bid for “How to Get Away with Murder” on Tuesday, Cicely Tyson now holds the solo record for the nominations in this category.

The icon had shared it with Shirley Knight, Margo Martindale, Diana Rigg and Alfre Woodard for the past year following her fourth bid for the ABC thriller.

This year, Tyson faces former champ Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black”), Phylicia Rashad (“This Is Us”), Harriet Walter (“Succession”) and Cherry Jones (“Succession”). Jones is the defending champ — but for another show, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

If setting one record wasn’t already enough, Tyson could set one of the following two in September: If she triumphs at 95, she’ll become the oldest winner in this category; if she doesn’t, she’ll be the performer with the most nominations in this category without a win. Now a 16-time nominee, with three wins under her belt, Tyson could finally cash in her Emmy IOU after being shortlisted five out of six times for “Murder” — she missed once in 2016 when she was also on the ballot for Netflix’s “House of Cards” — but never triumphing for her fan-favorite turn.

She submitted “Murder’s” series closer “Stay” for consideration, in which her character Ophelia attends her daughter Annalise’s (Viola Davis) murder trial. Before Annalise is asked to give her closing statement, Ophelia gives her self-doubting daughter a necessary pep talk, commanding her to defend herself in court to the best of her ability. After a raw, convincing statement, all charges against Annalise are dropped, and in a final montage, it’s revealed that Ophelia dies soon after.

