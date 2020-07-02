JOYCE, DELAINA & TOM: Will Emmy nominations boldly include more diversity? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO & AUDIO PODCAST]

When the Emmy nominations are unveiled on July 28, will the list contain more racial, cultural and gender diversity than usual?

“I think that’s going to happen,” asserts veteran TV journalist Delaina Dixon in our chat with Gold Derby senior editor Joyce Eng. “We have to celebrate diversity.”

Among programs Delaina believes will do well is Hulu’s “Ramy.” “It’s showing us a different side of life,” she notes. “A Muslim man trying to find his way in a modern-day world and still be in touch with his faith is so important.”

Joyce cites HBO’s “Insecure” as a contender likely to do well, too. Over its past three seasons, it’s only scored three nominations: two for cinematography and one for acting. Star Issa Rae was snubbed last year after receiving a nomination for Best Comedy Actress the previous year, but Joyce and I agree that she’ll probably be back on this list.

“Don’t forget that they have unlimited slots on their nominating ballot,” Joyce notes. “They can vote for as many shows and people as they want to.” Four years ago voters were restricted to endorsing only 10 contenders per category on their ballots.

But progress has been slow. “It was just two years ago that Sandra Oh (‘Killing Eve’) was the first Asian actress nominated for Best Drama Actress. Still no winner,” Joyce notes. “It was only 5 years ago that Viola Davis was the first black actress to win drama actress.”

Joyce, Delaina and I begin our discussion by tracking who’s ahead to win the top Emmy races. Watch our chat above or listen to the audio podcast version below.

