Here are the 34 first-time acting Emmy nominees this year

A grand total of 34 performs are celebrating their first-ever Emmy bids after Tuesday’s nominations announcement. Some of these were expected based on our odds, and some of these totally came out of the blue.

The list below does not include first-time nominees for Best Reality Host, like Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”) and the Fab Five from “Queer Eye,” or Best Narrator (Lupita Nyong’o for “Serengeti” or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for “Black Patriots: Heroes of The Revolution”).

Here are all the first-time acting nominees:

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actor (“Watchmen”)

Jovan Adepo: Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actor (“Watchmen”)

Mamoudou Athie: Best Short Form Comedy/Drama Series Actor (“Oh Jerome, No (Cake)”)

Cate Blanchett: Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress (“Mrs. America”)

Nicholas Braun: Best Drama Supporting Actor (“Succession”)

D’Arcy Carden: Best Comedy Supporting Actress (“The Good Place”)

Billy Crudup: Best Drama Supporting Actor (“The Morning Show”)

Kieran Culkin: Best Drama Supporting Actor (“Succession”)

Shira Haas: Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress (“Unorthodox”)

William Jackson Harper: Best Comedy Supporting Actor (“The Good Place”)

Corey Hawkins: Best Short Form Comedy/Drama Actor (“Survive”)

Stephan James: Best Short Form Comedy/Drama Actor (“#FreeRayshawn”)

Jasmine Cephas Jones: Best Short Form Comedy/Drama Actress (“#FreeRayshawn”)

Ann Kendrick: Best Short Form Comedy/Drama Actress (“Dummy”)

Kerri Kenney-Silver: Best Short Form Comedy/Drama Actress (“Reno 911!”)

Dan Levy: Best Comedy Supporting Actor (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Matthew Macfadyen: Best Drama Supporting Actor (“Succession”)

Paul Mescal: Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actor (“Normal People”)

Annie Murphy: Best Comedy Supporting Actress (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Leslie Odom Jr.: Best Character Voice-Over (“Central Park”)

Kaitlin Olson: Best Short Form Comedy/Drama Actress (“Flipped”)

Yvonne Orji: Best Comedy Supporting Actress (“Insecure”)

Dev Patel: Best Comedy Guest Actor (“Modern Love”)

Jeremy Pope: Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actor (“Hollywood”)

Andrew Scott: Best Drama Guest Actor (“Black Mirror”)

Octavia Spencer: Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress (“Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker”)

Sarah Snook: Best Drama Supporting Actress (“Succession”)

Cecily Strong: Best Comedy Supporting Actress (“Saturday Night Live”)

Jeremy Strong: Best Drama Actor (“Succession”)

Rain Valdez: Best Short Form Comedy/Drama Actress (“Razor Tongue”)

Harriet Walter: Best Drama Guest Actress (“Succession”)

Christoph Waltz: Best Short Form Comedy/Drama Actor (“Most Dangerous Game”)

Ramy Youssef: Best Comedy Actor (“Ramy”)

Zendaya: Best Drama Actress (“Euphoria”)

