Emmy comedy nominations forum reactions: Our users can’t curb their enthusiasm over ‘Insecure’s’ rise or their shock over Larry David’s snub

Like all of you, Gold Derby readers are shook over the comedy categories in our TV forums after Tuesday’s Emmy nominations. They are most elated about the love for “Insecure” and “What We Do in the Shadows,” but are scratching their heads over the omissions of two Emmy favorites, Larry David for “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (and “Saturday Night Live”) and Jane Lynch for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

BEST COMDY SERIES

Eden: THE KOMINSKY METHOD AND WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS IN COMEDY SERIES.

Rachel: WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS! Damn. Why didn’t I predict it? I was right about that show.

ricardo505: Better Things being snubbed is the worst.

TVFan365: EMMYS FINALLY SHOWING LOVE TO INSECURE IN THE SERIES CATEGORY!!!!

Nate: But the story is definitely, as expected, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel v. Schitt’s Creek, with no other comedy show getting double digit nominations.



BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Heptapod: LINDA CARDELLINI LINDA CARDELLINI LINDA CARDELLINIIIIIIII

willum: Pamela Adlon snubbed omg

diego: Elle Fanning missed, that’s so sad

Atypical: Linda Cardellini! Wow. Yay for Issa Rae! Was really rooting for Merritt Wever here. Tracee Ellis Ross back in is a … choice.

Emmyfan: Again, I am thrilled for Tracee Ellis Ross for continuing to get the recognition that she deserves for her work on Black-ish.

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Brayden Fitzsimmons: YASS RAMY

Heptapod: NO LARRY DAVID?!?!?!?!?!

sofan: What did Larry David do to them??? He is snubbed for both Lead Actor and Guest Actor and he deserves both?

AayaanUpadhyaya: I HAD [Anthony] ANDERSON IN UGHH!!

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Eden: CECILY STRONG and YVONNE ORJI nominated.

Josh O’Connor warrior: D’ARCY CARDEN!!! I am so happy!!

AayaanUpadhyaya: Cecily Strong FINALLY gets her deserved nomination that she should have gotten before [Leslie] Jones, [Vanessa] Bayer, or [Aidy] Bryant got theirs but better late than never.

Coolgirl98: Every single one of the supporting actress nominees would deserve the win. Fantastic nominees overall.

Jays: So bummed at the [Emily] Hampshire snub, but is [Annie] Murphy really coming for that win? God, I hope so.

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Kay: I’m super proud of my William Jackson Harper prediction. I put him in from the beginning and never took him out. Congrats Chidi!

GregSprinkles: Also, Michael Zegen is officially Maisel’s Vincent Kartheiser. Actors may love the show, but if he can’t get nominated in an empty year like this, he’s never getting in. Poor guy, he does a great job.

AayaanUpadhyaya: Supporting Actor literally has 5 black actors – [Andre] Braugher, [Sterling K.] Brown, Harper, [Kenan] Thompson, and [Mahershala] Ali. It’s so amazing to see talented POCs finally getting their due.

