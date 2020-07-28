Emmy drama nominations forum reactions: Where the eff are Rhea Seehorn and Tom Pelphrey?!

After being blanked in the acting races at last year’s Emmys as well at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, “Succession” finally broke through for its actors, nabbing an impressive nine citations, leaving our forum users totally bopping to “L to the OG.” But how did “Ozark” miss for Janet McTeer and Tom Pelphrey in the supporting races despite bagging a whopping 18 bids overall? And “Better Call Saul’s” Rhea Seehorn misses AGAIN?

DRAMA SERIES

Eden: THE MANDALORIAN is nominated for DRAMA SERIES

24fanatic: Just realized… so Stranger Things made it back into Drama Series, but wasn’t nominated in Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Writing or Directing???????????????

hopelesstar: The Killing Eve overperformance is really something else when y’all said it was over

Hoster1: Lmao at The Morning Show getting all those acting noms and Directing and still missing Drama Series.

Gabarnes43: Killing Eve!!! So happy for the deserved music and costume noms which they were snubbed for last year. I told you all, all 3 ladies would get in. Series !!!

Kay: Succession is WINNING YUP YUP YUP

DRAMA ACTRESS

Gabriel Seehorn (gabspss): ZENDAYAAAAAAAAAAAAA

Clarage: [Viola] Davis and [Nicole] Kidman snubbed but Zendaya nominated??? WTF, its a shame

Brayden Fitzsimmons: NO VIOLA!

DylanMcPhee: Overall, I love shocks and surprises, but these are just all over the place. [Reese] WITHERSPOON and KIDMAN primarily!!!

DRAMA ACTOR

diego: WHERE’S [Bob] ODENKIRK?!!

Tyler: only thing keeping me from hanging myself with that [Steve] Carrel [sic] nom is that [Jeremy] STRONG AND [Brian] COX ARE INNNN

Braydon Fitzsimmons: Thank god Billy Porter returned

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Eden: Seehorn deserved better.

Marcus Snowden (The Artist Formerly Known as msnowden1): Rhea Seehorn has been snubbed AGAIN.

Heptapod: So much time agonizing over whether [Yvonne[ Strahovski or [Ann] Dowd was being nominated, but it was [Samira] WILEY the whole time???

Supermalt: Fiona Shaw too? haha I love it here

Kay: I TOLD ya’ll they were NOT going to snub Thandie Newton! She was always easily top 3

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Eden: [Nicholas] BRAUN, [Kieran] CULKIN AND [Matthew] MACFADYEN ALL NOMINATED!

Brantley “Brant” Simmons: TOM PELPHREY. WAS. SNUBBED.

ruckp: Tom Pelphrey SNUBBED?!! This is the worst year of nominations ever and not just because of this snub. It’s all a MESS. Utterly disgusted

Brayden Fitzsimmons: Giancarlo Esposito is a double nominee today (Saul & The Mandalorian)

Kay: I just realised. THEY SNUBBED TOM PELPHREYYY WHAT THE F–KKKKK OMFGAAAASBHSBD

