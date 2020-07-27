2020 Emmy nominations predictions: Our official odds in 24 categories for dramas, comedies, limited series and more

The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on Tuesday morning, July 28, so who will the top contenders be? Thousands of Gold Derby users have spent months handicapping this year’s contests. Scroll down to see our official predictions in 24 categories, listed in order of their racetrack odds, which have been calculated by combining those users forecasts. Our projected winners are highlighted in gold, with close dark horse candidates in italics.

A lot has changed going into this year’s event. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected productions all across the television industry, forcing some shows to cease productions while other programs have improvised socially distanced versions from home. Coronavirus concerns also pushed back the Emmy schedule a bit. Nominations were originally scheduled to be announced on July 14 but were pushed back two weeks. And the grace period for “hanging episodes” of shows that continued airing after the May 31 deadline was extended to June 30.

Despite those industry challenges, though, the number of Emmy submissions went significantly up, which prompted changes in how many nomination slots there is in each category. The television academy instituted a sliding scale from four to eight slots depending on how many candidates were submitted in any given category. And the races for Best Comedy Series and Best Drama Series were automatically expanded from seven slots to eight.

And of course we’re guaranteed to see big changes in many of the nominees and winners too. That’s because the reigning champs for Best Comedy and Best Drama, “Fleabag” and “Game of Thrones,” ended their runs last year, so we’re guaranteed different winners in those races. Other shows weren’t eligible last year because they took long hiatuses, but they’re back now, including “Westworld,” “Stranger Things” and “The Crown.” So the ground is shifting in all directions. See who we think will benefit below, and make or update your predictions here in our predictions center before Tuesday morning.

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 9/2

“Schitt’s Creek” — 9/2

“The Good Place” — 15/2

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” — 17/2

“Dead to Me” — 17/2

“Ramy” — 11/1

“Insecure” — 16/1

“The Kominsky Method” — 20/1

Dark Horses: “Better Things” (30/1), “The Great” (30/1)

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” — 71/20

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 39/10

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” — 11/2

Issa Rae, “Insecure” — 15/2

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me” — 9/1

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” — 19/2

Dark Horses: Merritt Wever, “Run” (37/1); Elle Fanning, “The Great” (30/1)

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” — 71/20

Ted Danson, “The Good Place” — 9/2

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” — 11/2

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” — 6/1

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” — 8/1

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday” — 10/1

Dark Horses: Steve Carell, “Space Force” (35/1); Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” (75/1)

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESSS

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 4/1

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” — 13/2

Jane Lynch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 7/1

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek” — 7/1

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” –19/2

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW” — 11/1

D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place” — 13/1

Emily Hampshire, “Schitt’s Creek” — 20/1

Dark Horses: Rita Moreno, “One Day at a Time” (33/1); Yvonne Orji, “Insecure” (33/1)

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 9/2

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” — 5/1

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method” — 7/1

Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 9/1

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live” — 21/2

Mahershala Ali, “Ramy” — 12/1

James Marsden, “Dead to Me” — 18/1

Louie Anderson, “Baskets” — 28/1

Dark Horses: John Malkovich, “Space Force” (37/1); Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” (30/1)

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS

Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place” — 19/5

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Saturday Night Live” — 9/2

Wanda Sykes, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 5/1

Judith Light, “The Politician” — 8/1

Lisa Kudrow, “The Good Place” — 11/1

Bette Midler, “The Politician” — 12/1

Dark Horses: Jane Krakowski, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (28/1); Angela Bassett, “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (37/1); Valerie Mahaffrey, “Dead to Me” (42/1)

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR

Eddie Murphy, “Saturday Night Live” — 71/20

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 9/2

John Mulaney, “Saturday Night Live” — 11/2

Jon Hamm, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” — 7/1

Fred Willard, “Modern Family” — 19/2

Zachary Levi, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 11/1

Dark Horses: Jason Alexander, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (28/1); Larry David, “Saturday night Live” (48/1)

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Succession” — 9/2

“Ozark” — 6/1

“The Crown” — 13/2

“Better Call Saul” — 15/2

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — 10/1

“The Morning Show” — 21/2

“Big Little Lies” — 16/1

“Pose” — 18/1

Dark Horses: “Stranger Things” (33/1), “Westworld” (40/1), “This is Us” (48/1)

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Olivia Colman, “The Crown” — 39/10

Laura Linney, “Ozark” — 4/1

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” — 5/1

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” — 7/1

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” — 8/1

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away with Murder” — 23/2

Dark Horses: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” (16/1); Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” (56/1)

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Brian Cox, “Succession” — 4/1

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” — 9/2

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” — 5/1

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” — 11/2

Billy Porter, “Pose” — 15/2

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us” — 9/1

Dark Horse: Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” (20/1)

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” — 9/2

Julia Garner, “Ozark” — 11/2

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies” — 13/2

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” — 9/1

Sarah Snook, “Succession” — 21/2

Thandie Newton, “Westworld” — 23/2

Janet McTeer, “Ozark” — 14/1

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” — 14/1

Dark Horses: Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (28/1); Cynthia Erivo, “The Outsider” (33/1)

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul” — 5/1

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” — 11/2

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” — 13/2

Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark” — 13/2

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale” — 10/1

David Harbour, “Stranger Things” — 23/2

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” — 13/1

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland” — 20/1

Dark Horses: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” (25/1); Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul” (25/1)

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away with Murder” — 18/5

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale” — 5/1

Cherry Jones, “Succession” — 11/2

Phylicia Rashad, “This is Us” — 11/2

Pamela Adlon, “This is Us” — 13/1

Jane Lapotaire, “The Crown” — 14/1

Dark Horses: Laverne Cox, “Orange is the New Black” (20/1); Cherry Jones, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (33/1); Julie Dertzin, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (40/1)

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

Ron Cephas Jones, “This is Us” — 4/1

Andrew Scott, “Black Mirror” — 9/2

Charles Dance, “The Crown” — 11/2

Jason Bateman, “The Outsider” — 13/2

James Cromwell, “Succession” — 19/2

Gerald McRaney, “This is Us” — 13/1

Dark Horses: Dean Norris, “Better Call Saul” (20/1); O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (33/1); Michael J. Fox, “The Good Fight” (44/1)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Watchmen” — 69/20

“Mrs. America” — 4/1

“Unbelievable” — 9/2

“Little Fires Everywhere” — 15/2

“Hollywood” — 12/1

Dark Horses: “Unorthodox” (14/1); “Normal People” (15/1); “I Know This Much is True” (44/1)

BEST TV MOVIE

“Bad Education” — 7/2

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” — 18/5

“American Son” — 9/2

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend” — 6/1

“Patsy and Loretta” — 8/1

Dark Horses: “The Clark Sisters” (22/1); “Togo” (25/1)

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” — 69/20

Regina King, “Watchmen” — 37/10

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable” — 5/1

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable” — 8/1

Reese Witherspoon, “Little Fires Everywhere” — 17/2

Dark Horses: Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere” (19/2); Shira Haas, “Unorthodox” (22/1)

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED ACTOR

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much is True” — 7/2

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education” — 4/1

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice” — 5/1

Aaron Paul, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” — 13/2

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen” — 7/1

Dark Horses: Paul Mescal, “Normal People” (13/1); Chris Evans, “Defending Jacob” (35/1)



BEST MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable” — 37/10

Jean Smart, “Watchmen” — 9/2

Rose Byrne, “Mrs. America” — 11/2

Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America” — 17/2

Allison Janney, “Bad Education” — 19/2

Sarah Paulson, “Mrs. America” — 23/2

Dark Horses: Patti LuPone, “Hollywood” (16/1); Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America” (20/1)

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood” — 4/1

Tim Blake Nelson, “Watchmen” — 4/1

John Slattery, “Mrs. America” — 11/2

John Turturro, “The Plot Against America” — 15/2

Joe Mantello, “Hollywood” — 10/1

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen” — 13/1

Dark Horses: Jesse Plemons, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (25/1); Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (28/1)

BEST COMPETITION PROGRAM

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — 82/25

“The Voice” — 4/1

“Nailed It” — 5/1

“Top Chef” — 5/1

“The Masked Singer” — 6/1

Dark Horses: “American Ninja Warrior” (20/1); “Making the Cut” (48/1)

BEST REALITY HOST

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — 62/20

Jane Lynch, “Hollywood Game Night” — 9/2

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, “Making It” — 5/1

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It” — 13/2

Fab Five, “Queer Eye” — 15/2

Ellen DeGeneres, “Ellen’s Game of Games” — 14/1

Dark Horses: Jimmy Kimmel, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” (28/1); Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, “Making the Cut” (33/1)

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — 69/20

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” — 39/10

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — 9/2

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” — 11/2

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” — 8/1

Dark Horses: “The Late Late Show with James Corden” (15/1); “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” (46/1)

BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

“Saturday Night Live” — 12/5

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” — 31/10

“Drunk History” — 19/5

“At Home with Amy Sedaris” — 9/2

Dark Horses: “Sherman’s Showcase” (25/1); “Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents” (62/1)

