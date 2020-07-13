Hey, Emmy voters: July 13 is the deadline for casting your nominations ballots for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards

If you’re a TV academy member reading this and haven’t voted yet for the 2020 Emmy nominations, you need to get on that right away. You only have till 10 p.m. PT on Monday, July 13 to cast your ballot for the slate of contenders for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards. This first phase of the process kicked off on July 2 and ran for just 12 days. Nominations will be revealed on July 28 with final voting running from August 21 to 31.

The slate of nominations will be arrived at by a new system that was introduced three years ago. Voters are allowed to select an unlimited number of contenders per category. Unlike the Oscars, Emmy voters do not rank their choices and nominees are determined by a simple tally. While there will be eight contenders for Comedy Series and Drama Series, there will be only five or six in most of the other races.

The 22,000 plus members of the TV academy cast ballots across all program categories (save for animated documentary/nonfiction which are restricted to their peer groups). And they get to vote for the winners in their respective branches as well. Beginning in 2017, there was a big shift in the way voters choose their favorites. They now pick just one nominee in each category, rather than ranking them as they’d done in the past. This change to a plurality system means that the winners will be the contenders with the most votes. Under the old preferential ballot, the winners were the nominees that survived a series of rounds of counting and elimination.

The winners in upwards of 100 categories will be revealed in three ceremonies in September. The Creative Arts section of the Emmy Awards will be handed out at virtual events in mid September. The Primetime awards take place on September 20 and air live coast-to-coast on ABC.

