Limited series/TV movie leading ladies Emmy line-up overflows with talent as Regina King (‘The Watchmen’) is out front

The Emmy race is on for lead actress in a limited series or TV movie. Regina King (“Watchmen”) is holding court in our combined Gold Derby odds with a score of 18/5. Right now, 690 voters are backing her to win along with nine experts and four editors. In the racially charged HBO series based on a D.C. Comics series, she plays Angela Abar/Sister Night, a Tulsa police detective who wears a nun’s habit and a face covering known as a balaclava.

King’s series premiered last October and her performance as a crusader against a white supremacist group was considered the highlight of the series. But the three-time Emmy winner for for her work on “American Crime” and “Seven Seconds” as well as Oscar recipient for “If Beale Street Could Talk” should keep an eye on two-time Oscar champ Cate Blanchett, whose Hulu series “Mrs. America” that premieres on April 15.

SEE Cate Blanchett’s 12 greatest films, ranked worst to best

In a rare TV role, the Australian two-time Oscar champ assumes the guise of conservative firebrand Phyllis Schlafly, who opposed feminism, abortion and helped to block the ratification of the Equal Right Amendment in the 1970s. Sight unseen, 192 users, one expert and four editors back the “Blue Jasmine” actress to snatch the trophy with 4/1 odds. I foresee King and Blanchett feverishly battling it out for the prize.

One reason why? Merritt Wever as a detective investigating a serial rapist case and her co-star Kaitlyn Dever, whose performances both earned an overflow of praise, are pitted against each other as leads in Netflix’s true-crime series “Unbelievable” and could split the votes.

However, if anyone could cause an upset in this category, it’s the multi-talented Cynthia Erivo. The Tony and Grammy winner will bring to life the Queen of Soul herself, Aretha Franklin, on the National Geographic TV series “Genius.” The eight-part series premieres on May 25. Right now, only one editor — Chris Beachum is betting on Erivo to win and be one step closer to an EGOT.

That leaves Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington’s mother figures of disparate socioeconomic classes going head-to-head as co-leads for Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere.” They, too, could cancel each other out.

Be sure to make your Emmy nominations predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Emmy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our TV forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions