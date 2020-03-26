Supporting Emmy drama queens aplenty, but odds say Helena Bonham Carter (‘The Crown’) as an earthy princess will rule

The Best Drama Supporting Actress Emmy line-up is stuffed with top-tier talent, with five actresses in our early odds with 800-plus users picking each of them to earn a spot on the ballot. Right now,”The Crown’s” Helena Bonham Carter as Britain’s charismatic Princess Margaret has the lead with 19/5 odds. She is also far ahead with eight out of 10 experts and seven out of 11 editors placing her in the win column.

Next is the mighty Meryl — as in Streep — with 9/2 odds for her meddlesome matriach who is out to make trouble for the Monterey Five ladies on the second season of “Big Little Lies.” Both actresses are best known for their big-screen work. Both actresses have won Emmys previously, with Bonham Carter claiming an international version of the award for her performance in 2009’s “Enid” as British children’s author Enid Blyton. La Streep, meanwhile, won best actress in a miniseries or TV film for her four roles in the 2003 HBO adaptation of “Angels in America.”

The dark horse, however, just might be the newly crowned supporting actress Oscar winner Laura Dern, who is up for her role as Renata on “Big Little Lies.” She previously won a limited series Emmy in the supporting category for her helicopter parent. Her arc on the second season, however, is a doozy. We bear witness as her outspoken woman of wealth and taste has a volcanic meltdown over the fact that her irresponsible husband has gambled away all their money — and it is one for the books. The line, “I will not not be rich,” doesn’t seem like much, but Dern turns it into pure resentment gold. Plus, the Emmys has nominated her seven times previously. They like her, they really like her.

Next is Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, a young adult daughter who is entangled in her crime family’s money laundering themes on Netflix’s “Ozarks.” She is in the position of being the defending supporting drama champ after winning last year for her part. Season 3 kicks off on March 27, pretty much perfect timing especially since so many people are stuck in their homes of late and looking for entertainment relief. She could repeat again, given that her show has been an industry favorite come awards time.

Also in the mix is Thandie Newton in “Westworld,” HBO’s sci-fi/Western series, as a sentient android in the form of brothel madam Maeve Millay. She has been Emmy-nominated twice previously for the first two seasons. The third season kicked off on March 15, also excellent timing.

