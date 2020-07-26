Can ‘Avenue 5,’ ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ or ‘Mythic Quest’ score Emmy nominations? Our editors discuss long shots [WATCH]

“Comedy is more open than drama, I think we’re going to see some surprises,” declares Rob Licuria. Most Emmy pundits are forecasting big nomination hauls for laughers such as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Schitt’s Creek,” so Gold Derby’s Riley Chow, Charles Bright, Licuria and I discuss what long shots could leave jaws on the floor when nominations are announced on July 28. Watch our Editors’ predictions slugfest video above.

“Avenue 5” and its lead Hugh Laurie currently sit at 100/1 odds to be nominated at Gold Derby. Licuria explains, “’Avenue 5’ is a HBO show by Armando Iannucci. It has a good pedigree. Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad are big names and voters seem to like them.” I agree, saying, “I do think it really could hit the moment quite well. A show about people stuck indoors on a space cruise ship. It’s sort of a show that became more relevant after airing.” And Bright adds, “If Hugh Laurie is able to break into actor and ‘Avenue 5’ is able to break into comedy series, one nomination I would be looking out for is Zach Woods in supporting actor.”

Chow is predicting 100/1 long shot “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” to finally earn a deserved comedy series nomination. However, Bright thinks that supporting actor Andre Braugher, also at 100/1 odds, is more likely to get recognition. Braugher was nominated for the first three seasons of the series but has failed to land a bid on their last three outings. Bright reflects, “Braugher had arguably his best season on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ this year. He has so many great episodes where you get to see different comedic attributes of his character explored. It was such a joy to watch. With a bit more of an open field he’s someone who could get back in there. It’s that type of role that may exit for a couple of years and then randomly come back. Like Jane Lynch from ‘Glee.’”

I think “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” which is also sitting at 100/1 odds, has a shot of scoring nominations. I explain, “It’s a funny show with an ensemble cast. You enjoy watching it. Apple is behind it in a big way. If ‘The Morning Show’ is going to do well on the drama side, why not ‘Mythic Quest’ on the comedy side? And, they recently did the ‘Quarantine’ episode which was different and to a very high standard. It is actually the episode they have chosen to submit for writing and directing. That kept ‘Mythic Quest’ in the conversation close to voting.”

Licuria also thinks Ricky Gervais might be able to get a nomination in Comedy Actor despite 100/1 odds. He says, “Gervais has always been a big Emmy player. ‘After Life,’ I think is his best work in a long time. I got nothing last season, but this season is even better. Not only is he very funny he is extremely heartbreaking.”

