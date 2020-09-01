22 Emmy Experts predict Best Limited Series: ‘Watchmen’ far out front as voting ends [UPDATED SEPTEMBER 1]

What will win Best Limited Series at the 2020 Emmys? As of this writing, 22 Emmy Experts from major media outlets have chimed in with their Emmy predictions and “Watchmen” leads their combined odds by a strong margin. However, these awards pundits disagree on what will come in second place, as there’s currently a tie between “Mrs. America” and “Unbelievable.” The final round of Emmy voting ended Aug. 31.

Do you agree or disagree with our Experts’ Emmy picks? Be sure to show everyone how much of a savvy awards prognosticator YOU are by making your own predictions right now. Read on for the full racetrack odds as of Sep. 1.

“Watchmen” (HBO) — 16/5 odds to win

HBO’s comic book adaptation dominated Emmy nominations morning with 26 total bids (including lead actress Regina King), which is far more than any other program on television. These 21 Experts are forecasting it will take home the big prize: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Eric Deggans (NPR), Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Tim Gray (Variety), Libby Hill (Indiewire), Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo), Kelly Lawler (USA Today), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Robert Rorke (unaffiliated), Matt Roush (TV Guide Magazine), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Kaitlin Thomas (TVGuide.com), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone), Ben Travers (Indiewire), Emily VanDerWerff (Vox) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

“Mrs. America” (FX) — 4/1 odds to win

The FX on Hulu miniseries tells the true story of feminist history from both sides of the political divide, with Emmy nominee Cate Blanchett playing Phyllis Schlafly, an anti-feminist Republican who rallied against the Equal Rights Amendment. Besides Blanchett, other nominated cast members are Uzo Aduba, Margo Martindale and Tracey Ullman. “Mrs. America” received 10 total bids.

“Unbelievable” (Netflix) — 4/1 odds to win

The final Expert — Ken Tucker (Yahoo) — predicts an upset victory by Netflix’s eight-episode dramatization about an investigation into sexual assaults. Lead actresses Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever were strangely snubbed, but supporting player Toni Collette received a bid for her role as a detective. “Unbelievable” earned a lower-than-expected four nominations.

“Unorthodox” (Netflix) — 9/2 odds to win

“Unorthodox” stars Shira Haas as an Orthodox Jewish woman named Esty who one day leaves her home in New York to start a new life in Germany. The surprise hit, which is mostly in Yiddish, nabbed eight total nominations for Netflix including one for relative newcomer Haas.

“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu) — 9/2 odds to win

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington produce and star in this Hulu adaptation of the popular Celeste Ng novel of the same name. “Little Fires Everywhere” reaped five total bids including an acting nomination for Washington as Mia Warren, a mother who’s haunted by her past secrets after she moves to Shaker Heights.

