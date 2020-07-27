‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Mrs. America’ and more predicted to rule 2020 Emmy nominations

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will rule the 2020 Primetime Emmy nominations, which will be announced on Tuesday morning, July 28. That’s according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users who have spent months forecasting this year’s event. We’re predicting the noms in 24 categories including top drama, comedy, movie/limited and variety races. Scroll down to see our predicted nominees listed by show, with projected winners highlighted in gold.
We think “Maisel” will be nominated 10 times, which is all the more impressive because we’re only predicting Best Comedy Series and the six comedy acting categories. The nine acting bids we’re forecasting is more than we’re predicting for any other show. And we think it will repeat last year’s victories for Best Comedy Supporting Actor (Tony Shalhoub) and Best Comedy Supporting Actress (Alex Borstein), in addition to betting on it to return to the winner’s circle for Best Comedy.
But that could be just the beginning for “Maisel.” We’re not predicting other fields like writing, directing, production design, cinematography, costumes and more. With such high production values, the Amazon comedy could clean up in many of those races, potentially making it the most nominated show on TV when you add those to its anticipated acting noms.
Among dramas, we think “Succession” will rule the top categories with eight nominations including a victory for Best Drama Series. The seven acting nominations we’re predicting for HBO’s cutthroat family business drama (including a Best Drama Actor win for Brian Cox) would be a huge improvement from last year when the show picked up five nominations overall, but surprisingly none for acting.
In long form categories, “Watchmen” is expected to eke out a win for Best Limited Series over “Mrs. America,” but both programs are likely to receive five acting nominations. Cate Blanchett is tipped to win Best Movie/Limited Actress for playing conservative activist and politician Phyllis Schlafly in “Mrs. America.”
And “Saturday Night Live” could dominate the variety field yet again, thanks in large part to its cast competing in comedy acting categories. We think it’ll win Best Variety Sketch Series and earn five acting bids with a victory for guest host Eddie Murphy as Best Comedy Guest Actor.
See who else we’re predicting below. Do you think there’s anyone we’re underestimating … or overestimating? There’s still time to make or update your predictions here in our predictions center before nominations are announced on Tuesday morning.
COMEDY
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 10 nominations
Best Comedy Series
Best Comedy Actress — Rachel Brosnahan
Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Alex Borstein
Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Marin Hinkle
Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Jane Lynch
Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Sterling K. Brown
Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Tony Shalhoub
Best Comedy Guest Actress — Wanda Sykes
Best Comedy Guest Actor — Luke Kirby
Best Comedy Guest Actor — Zachary Levi
“Schitt’s Creek” — 6 nominations
Best Comedy Series
Best Comedy Actress — Catherine O’Hara
Best Comedy Actor — Eugene Levy
Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Emily Hampshire
Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Annie Murphy
Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Dan Levy
“The Good Place” — 5 nominations
Best Comedy Series
Best Comedy Actor — Ted Danson
Best Comedy Supporting Actress — D’Arcy Carden
Best Comedy Guest Actress — Lisa Kudrow
Best Comedy Guest Actress — Maya Rudolph
“Dead to Me” — 4 nominations
Best Comedy Series
Best Comedy Actress — Christina Applegate
Best Comedy Actress — Linda Cardellini
Best Comedy Supporting Actor — James Marsden
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” — 3 nominations
Best Comedy Series
Best Comedy Actor — Larry David
Best Comedy Guest Actor — Jon Hamm
“The Kominsky Method” — 3 nominations
Best Comedy Series
Best Comedy Actor — Michael Douglas
Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Alan Arkin
“Ramy” — 3 nominations
Best Comedy Series
Best Comedy Actor — Ramy Youssef
Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Mahershala Ali
“Insecure” — 2 nominations
Best Comedy Series
Best Comedy Actress — Issa Rae
“The Politician” — 2 nominations
Best Comedy Guest Actress — Judith Light
Best Comedy Guest Actress — Bette Midler
“Baskets” — 1 nomination
Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Louie Anderson
“Better Things” — 1 nomination
Best Comedy Actress — Pamela Adlon
“Black Monday” — 1 nomination
Best Comedy Actor — Don Cheadle
“GLOW” — 1 nomination
Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Betty Gilpin
“Modern Family” — 1 nomination
Best Comedy Guest Actor — Fred Willard
DRAMA
“Succession” — 8 nominations
Best Drama Series
Best Drama Actor — Brian Cox
Best Drama Actor — Jeremy Strong
Best Drama Supporting Actress — Sarah Snook
Best Drama Supporting Actor — Kieran Culkin
Best Drama Supporting Actor — Matthew Macfadyen
Best Drama Guest Actress — Cherry Jones
Best Drama Guest Actor — James Cromwell
“Ozark” — 6 nominations
Best Drama Series
Best Drama Actress — Laura Linney
Best Drama Actor — Jason Bateman
Best Drama Supporting Actress — Julia Garner
Best Drama Supporting Actress — Janet McTeer
Best Drama Supporting Actor — Tom Pelphrey
“The Crown” — 5 nominations
Best Drama Series
Best Drama Actress — Olivia Colman
Best Drama Supporting Actress — Helena Bonham Carter
Best Drama Guest Actress — Jane Lapotaire
Best Drama Guest Actor — Charles Dance
“This is Us” — 5 nominations
Best Drama Actor — Sterling K. Brown
Best Drama Guest Actress — Pamela Adlon
Best Drama Guest Actress — Phylicia Rashad
Best Drama Guest Actor — Ron Cephas Jones
Best Drama Guest Actor — Gerald McRaney
“Better Call Saul” — 4 nominations
Best Drama Series
Best Drama Actor — Bob Odenkirk
Best Drama Supporting Actress — Rhea Seehorn
Best Drama Supporting Actor — Jonathan Banks
“The Handmaid’s Tale” — 4 nominations
Best Drama Series
Best Drama Actress — Elisabeth Moss
Best Drama Supporting Actor — Bradley Whitford
Best Drama Guest Actress — Alexis Bledel
“Big Little Lies” — 3 nominations
Best Drama Series
Best Drama Supporting Actress — Laura Dern
Best Drama Supporting Actress — Meryl Streep
“The Morning Show” — 3 nominations
Best Drama Series
Best Drama Actress — Jennifer Aniston
Best Drama Supporting Actor — Billy Crudup
“How to Get Away with Murder” — 2 nominations
Best Drama Actress — Viola Davis
Best Drama Guest Actress — Cicely Tyson
“Pose” — 2 nominations
Best Drama Series
Best Drama Actor — Billy Porter
“Black Mirror” — 1 nomination
Best Drama Guest Actor — Andrew Scott
“Homeland” — 1 nomination
Best Drama Supporting Actor — Mandy Patinkin
“Killing Eve” — 1 nomination
Best Drama Actress — Jodie Comer
“The Outsider” — 1 nomination
Best Drama Guest Actor — Jason Bateman
“Stranger Things” — 1 nomination
Best Drama Supporting Actor — David Harbour
“Westworld” — 1 nomination
Best Drama Supporting Actress — Thandie Newton
MOVIE/LIMITED
“Mrs. America” — 6 nominations
Best Limited Series
Best Movie/Limited Actress — Cate Blanchett
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Rose Byrne
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Margo Martindale
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Sarah Paulson
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — John Slattery
“Watchmen” — 6 nominations
Best Limited Series
Best Movie/Limited Actress — Regina King
Best Movie/Limited Actor — Jeremy Irons
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Jean Smart
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Tim Blake Nelson
“Unbelievable” — 4 nominations
Best Limited Series
Best Movie/Limited Actress — Kaitlyn Dever
Best Movie/Limited Actress — Merritt Wever
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Toni Collette
“Bad Education” — 3 nominations
Best TV Movie
Best Movie/Limited Actor — Hugh Jackman
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Allison Janney
“Hollywood” — 3 nominations
Best Limited Series
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Joe Mantello
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Jim Parsons
“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” — 2 nominations
Best TV Movie
Best Movie/Limited Actor — Aaron Paul
“Little Fires Everywhere” — 2 nominations
Best Limited Series
Best Movie/Limited Actress — Reese Witherspoon
“American Son” — 1 nomination
Best TV Movie
“I Know This Much is True” — 1 nomination
Best Movie/Limited Actor — Mark Ruffalo
“The Loudest Voice” — 1 nomination
Best Movie/Limited Actor — Russell Crowe
“Patsy and Loretta” — 1 nomination
Best TV Movie
“The Plot Against America” — 1 nomination
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — John Turturro
“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend” — 1 nomination
Best TV Movie
VARIETY/REALITY
“Saturday Night Live” — 6 nominations
Best Variety Sketch Series
Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Kate McKinnon
Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Kenan Thompson
Best Comedy Guest Actress — Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Best Comedy Guest Actor — John Mulaney
Best Comedy Guest Actor — Eddie Murphy
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — 2 nominations
Best Competition Program
Best Reality Host — RuPaul Charles
“Nailed It” — 2 nominations
Best Competition Program
Best Reality Host — Nicole Byer
“At Home with Amy Sedaris” — 1 nomination
Best Variety Sketch Series
“A Black Lady Sketch Show” — 1 nomination
Best Variety Sketch Series
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” — 1 nomination
Best Variety Talk Series
“Drunk History” — 1 nomination
Best Variety Sketch Series
“Ellen’s Game of Games” — 1 nomination
Best Reality Host — Ellen DeGeneres
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” — 1 nomination
Best Variety Talk Series
“Hollywood Game Night” — 1 nomination
Best Reality Host — Jane Lynch
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — 1 nomination
Best Variety Talk Series
“Late Night with Seth Meyers” — 1 nomination
Best Variety Talk Series
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — 1 nomination
Best Variety Talk Series
“Making It” — 1 nomination
Best Reality Host — Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman
“The Masked Singer” — 1 nomination
Best Competition Program
“Queer Eye” — 1 nomination
Best Reality Host — Fab Five
“Top Chef” — 1 nomination
Best Competition Program
“The Voice” — 1 nomination
Best Competition Program
