‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Mrs. America’ and more predicted to rule 2020 Emmy nominations

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will rule the 2020 Primetime Emmy nominations, which will be announced on Tuesday morning, July 28. That’s according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users who have spent months forecasting this year’s event. We’re predicting the noms in 24 categories including top drama, comedy, movie/limited and variety races. Scroll down to see our predicted nominees listed by show, with projected winners highlighted in gold.

We think “Maisel” will be nominated 10 times, which is all the more impressive because we’re only predicting Best Comedy Series and the six comedy acting categories. The nine acting bids we’re forecasting is more than we’re predicting for any other show. And we think it will repeat last year’s victories for Best Comedy Supporting Actor (Tony Shalhoub) and Best Comedy Supporting Actress (Alex Borstein), in addition to betting on it to return to the winner’s circle for Best Comedy.

But that could be just the beginning for “Maisel.” We’re not predicting other fields like writing, directing, production design, cinematography, costumes and more. With such high production values, the Amazon comedy could clean up in many of those races, potentially making it the most nominated show on TV when you add those to its anticipated acting noms.

Among dramas, we think “Succession” will rule the top categories with eight nominations including a victory for Best Drama Series. The seven acting nominations we’re predicting for HBO’s cutthroat family business drama (including a Best Drama Actor win for Brian Cox) would be a huge improvement from last year when the show picked up five nominations overall, but surprisingly none for acting.

In long form categories, “Watchmen” is expected to eke out a win for Best Limited Series over “Mrs. America,” but both programs are likely to receive five acting nominations. Cate Blanchett is tipped to win Best Movie/Limited Actress for playing conservative activist and politician Phyllis Schlafly in “Mrs. America.”

And “Saturday Night Live” could dominate the variety field yet again, thanks in large part to its cast competing in comedy acting categories. We think it’ll win Best Variety Sketch Series and earn five acting bids with a victory for guest host Eddie Murphy as Best Comedy Guest Actor.

See who else we’re predicting below. Do you think there’s anyone we’re underestimating … or overestimating? There’s still time to make or update your predictions here in our predictions center before nominations are announced on Tuesday morning.

COMEDY

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 10 nominations

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actress — Rachel Brosnahan

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Alex Borstein

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Marin Hinkle

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Jane Lynch

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Sterling K. Brown

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Tony Shalhoub

Best Comedy Guest Actress — Wanda Sykes

Best Comedy Guest Actor — Luke Kirby

Best Comedy Guest Actor — Zachary Levi

“Schitt’s Creek” — 6 nominations

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actress — Catherine O’Hara

Best Comedy Actor — Eugene Levy

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Emily Hampshire

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Annie Murphy

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Dan Levy

“The Good Place” — 5 nominations

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor — Ted Danson

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — D’Arcy Carden

Best Comedy Guest Actress — Lisa Kudrow

Best Comedy Guest Actress — Maya Rudolph

“Dead to Me” — 4 nominations

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actress — Christina Applegate

Best Comedy Actress — Linda Cardellini

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — James Marsden

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” — 3 nominations

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor — Larry David

Best Comedy Guest Actor — Jon Hamm

“The Kominsky Method” — 3 nominations

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor — Michael Douglas

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Alan Arkin

“Ramy” — 3 nominations

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor — Ramy Youssef

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Mahershala Ali

“Insecure” — 2 nominations

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actress — Issa Rae

“The Politician” — 2 nominations

Best Comedy Guest Actress — Judith Light

Best Comedy Guest Actress — Bette Midler

“Baskets” — 1 nomination

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Louie Anderson

“Better Things” — 1 nomination

Best Comedy Actress — Pamela Adlon

“Black Monday” — 1 nomination

Best Comedy Actor — Don Cheadle

“GLOW” — 1 nomination

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Betty Gilpin

“Modern Family” — 1 nomination

Best Comedy Guest Actor — Fred Willard

DRAMA

“Succession” — 8 nominations

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor — Brian Cox

Best Drama Actor — Jeremy Strong

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Sarah Snook

Best Drama Supporting Actor — Kieran Culkin

Best Drama Supporting Actor — Matthew Macfadyen

Best Drama Guest Actress — Cherry Jones

Best Drama Guest Actor — James Cromwell

“Ozark” — 6 nominations

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actress — Laura Linney

Best Drama Actor — Jason Bateman

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Julia Garner

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Janet McTeer

Best Drama Supporting Actor — Tom Pelphrey

“The Crown” — 5 nominations

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actress — Olivia Colman

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Helena Bonham Carter

Best Drama Guest Actress — Jane Lapotaire

Best Drama Guest Actor — Charles Dance

“This is Us” — 5 nominations

Best Drama Actor — Sterling K. Brown

Best Drama Guest Actress — Pamela Adlon

Best Drama Guest Actress — Phylicia Rashad

Best Drama Guest Actor — Ron Cephas Jones

Best Drama Guest Actor — Gerald McRaney

“Better Call Saul” — 4 nominations

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor — Bob Odenkirk

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Rhea Seehorn

Best Drama Supporting Actor — Jonathan Banks

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — 4 nominations

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actress — Elisabeth Moss

Best Drama Supporting Actor — Bradley Whitford

Best Drama Guest Actress — Alexis Bledel

“Big Little Lies” — 3 nominations

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Laura Dern

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Meryl Streep

“The Morning Show” — 3 nominations

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actress — Jennifer Aniston

Best Drama Supporting Actor — Billy Crudup

“How to Get Away with Murder” — 2 nominations

Best Drama Actress — Viola Davis

Best Drama Guest Actress — Cicely Tyson

“Pose” — 2 nominations

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor — Billy Porter

“Black Mirror” — 1 nomination

Best Drama Guest Actor — Andrew Scott

“Homeland” — 1 nomination

Best Drama Supporting Actor — Mandy Patinkin

“Killing Eve” — 1 nomination

Best Drama Actress — Jodie Comer

“The Outsider” — 1 nomination

Best Drama Guest Actor — Jason Bateman

“Stranger Things” — 1 nomination

Best Drama Supporting Actor — David Harbour

“Westworld” — 1 nomination

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Thandie Newton

MOVIE/LIMITED

“Mrs. America” — 6 nominations

Best Limited Series

Best Movie/Limited Actress — Cate Blanchett

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Rose Byrne

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Margo Martindale

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Sarah Paulson

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — John Slattery

“Watchmen” — 6 nominations

Best Limited Series

Best Movie/Limited Actress — Regina King

Best Movie/Limited Actor — Jeremy Irons

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Jean Smart

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Tim Blake Nelson

“Unbelievable” — 4 nominations

Best Limited Series

Best Movie/Limited Actress — Kaitlyn Dever

Best Movie/Limited Actress — Merritt Wever

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Toni Collette

“Bad Education” — 3 nominations

Best TV Movie

Best Movie/Limited Actor — Hugh Jackman

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Allison Janney

“Hollywood” — 3 nominations

Best Limited Series

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Joe Mantello

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Jim Parsons

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” — 2 nominations

Best TV Movie

Best Movie/Limited Actor — Aaron Paul

“Little Fires Everywhere” — 2 nominations

Best Limited Series

Best Movie/Limited Actress — Reese Witherspoon

“American Son” — 1 nomination

Best TV Movie

“I Know This Much is True” — 1 nomination

Best Movie/Limited Actor — Mark Ruffalo

“The Loudest Voice” — 1 nomination

Best Movie/Limited Actor — Russell Crowe

“Patsy and Loretta” — 1 nomination

Best TV Movie

“The Plot Against America” — 1 nomination

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — John Turturro

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend” — 1 nomination

Best TV Movie

VARIETY/REALITY

“Saturday Night Live” — 6 nominations

Best Variety Sketch Series

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Kate McKinnon

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Kenan Thompson

Best Comedy Guest Actress — Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Best Comedy Guest Actor — John Mulaney

Best Comedy Guest Actor — Eddie Murphy

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — 2 nominations

Best Competition Program

Best Reality Host — RuPaul Charles

“Nailed It” — 2 nominations

Best Competition Program

Best Reality Host — Nicole Byer

“At Home with Amy Sedaris” — 1 nomination

Best Variety Sketch Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” — 1 nomination

Best Variety Sketch Series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” — 1 nomination

Best Variety Talk Series

“Drunk History” — 1 nomination

Best Variety Sketch Series

“Ellen’s Game of Games” — 1 nomination

Best Reality Host — Ellen DeGeneres

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” — 1 nomination

Best Variety Talk Series

“Hollywood Game Night” — 1 nomination

Best Reality Host — Jane Lynch

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — 1 nomination

Best Variety Talk Series

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” — 1 nomination

Best Variety Talk Series

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — 1 nomination

Best Variety Talk Series

“Making It” — 1 nomination

Best Reality Host — Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman

“The Masked Singer” — 1 nomination

Best Competition Program

“Queer Eye” — 1 nomination

Best Reality Host — Fab Five

“Top Chef” — 1 nomination

Best Competition Program

“The Voice” — 1 nomination

Best Competition Program

