Comedy Actor: Analyzing Emmy pros and cons for all 6 nominees

This year’s slate of Comedy Actor nominees include a first time nominee, returning Emmy favorites, and two comedy legends competing for the final seasons of their shows. We have analyzed the pros and cons of each actor’s episode submission to help guide you as you make your final Emmy predictions. Who will walk away victorious on Sunday, September 20? Follow the links to each analysis below.

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

This is Anderson’s ninth Emmy nomination. His role in “black-ish” has scored him six Comedy Lead Actor nominations, while his work as producer for the series has landed him three Comedy Series nominations. For his latest bid, Anderson has submitted the episode “Love, Boat” for consideration: Dre (Anderson) walks in on his mother and father having sex and can’t get the image out of his mind. He declares they shouldn’t and can’t get back together because Pops has always used her. Ruby decides to move out.

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

This is Cheadle’s tenth Emmy nomination. He has previously earned single nominations for “The Rat Pack,” “A Lesson Before Dying,” “Things Behind the Sun,” and “ER.” The actor scored four consecutive nominations for “House of Lies.” This is his second consecutive nomination for “Black Monday.” Cheadle has submitted the episode “What Are You Supposed to Be?” for consideration: Blair tries to make the trade of a lifetime at a Halloween party. Mo (Cheadle) and Dawn argue over an opportunity. Tiff and Corkie loosen up, and Keith phones a friend

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

This is Danson’s eighteenth Emmy nomination. He scored a whopping eleven consecutive nominations for “Cheers,” three consecutive nominations for “Damages,” three consecutive nominations for “The Good Place,” and a bid for Movie/Mini Actor for “Something About Amelia.” His work in “Cheers” led to two Comedy Lead Actor wins in 1990 and 1993. With his latest nomination, Danson has submitted the episode “Whenever You’re Ready” for consideration: In this series finale, immortal being Michael (Danson) wants the same fulfillment in his life that he sees in the mortals. He wants to enter the new afterlife system but the door does not work for him. The Judge makes him human, allowing him to live on Earth.

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Douglas is an eight-time Emmy nominee. He scored three consecutive Drama Supporting Actor nominations for “The Streets of San Francisco” and a Comedy Guest Actor nomination for “Will and Grace.” He won Movie/Mini Actor for “Behind the Candelabra.” This is Douglas’ second Comedy Lead Actor nomination for “The Kominsky Method,” which also scored him a Comedy Series bid this year. The actor has submitted the episode “A Libido Sits in the Fridge” for consideration: Lisa suggests to Sandy (Douglas) that they have a friendship without sex. He later joins Lisa for an evening watching movies, involving wine, popcorn, Cialis and the police.

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Levy is a thirteen-time Emmy nominee. As a writer, he scored nine nominations for “SCTV,” winning two of those bids. He was nominated in Comedy Series and Lead Comedy Actor for “Schitt’s Creek” last year, and repeats in those two categories this year. Levy has submitted the episode “The Pitch” for consideration: Johnny, Stevie and Roland are off to New York city for a big pitch meeting to venture capitalists. They find out bad news that Mike Morrison is actually in South Africa and will not be there. People in the meeting make fun of Johnny during his presentation.

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Youssef became a two-time Emmy nominee this year thanks to his series “Ramy.” He is also nominated for Comedy Directing. For the Comedy Lead Actor race, Youssef has submitted the episode “Are You Naked in Front of Your Sheikh” for consideration: Ramy’s former lover and cousin Amani surprisingly arrives from Egypt. Through a flashback, it’s revealed that the couple had broken up in Cairo when he wouldn’t make a commitment to her. He hooks up with her, even though he is planning a sexual encounter the next day with Zainab.

