Drama Actress: Analyzing Emmy pros and cons for all 6 nominees

Three Emmy winners, two past nominees, and one first time nominee face off in the race for Drama Lead Actress. We have watched each submission from these talented women and considered the pros and cons of their episodes.

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

This is Jennifer Aniston’s seventh Emmy nomination. She accumulated five nominations for “Friends,” winning once for Comedy Lead Actress in 2002. The performer also earned a Comedy Guest Actress nomination for “30 Rock.” Aniston has submitted the episode “In the Dark Night of the Soul It’s Always 3:30 in the Morning” for consideration: America’s favorite morning news show is thrown into crisis when it becomes the news.

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

This is Olivia Colman’s third Emmy nomination. She was previously nominated in Limited/Movie Supporting Actress for “The Night Manager” and in Comedy Supporting Actress for “Fleabag.” Colman has submitted the episode “Cri de Coeur” for consideration: Queen Elizabeth II prepares to celebrate her Silver Jubilee. She feels the country is falling apart and accepts the blame internally. Elizabeth agrees to the divorce between Margaret and Tony, setting a royal precedent. She gives support to her sister after a potential overdose on anxiety pills.

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

This is Jodie Comer’s second Emmy nomination. She won this category last year for playing Villanelle in “Killing Eve.” The actress has submitted the episode “Are You From Pinner?” for consideration: Villanelle returns home to Russia amid suspicion from her own extended family. She confronts her mother about abandoning her to an orphanage as a child. The heartbroken daughter kills her mother and blows up the family house.

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

This is Laura Linney’s seventh Emmy nomination. She has won four times, for “Wild Iris,” “Frasier,” “John Adams,” and “The Big C.” Linney also has an additional nomination for ‘The Big C” and was nominated for “Ozark” last year. She has submitted the episode “Fire Pink” for consideration: Wendy and Marty try to convince Navarro they are more valuable to him than Helen is. Ben attempts to flee with his sister Wendy and then she talks the officers out of arresting him. He calls Helen to apologize, but Wendy hangs up before someone can identify his location. She makes a fatal decision about her brother.

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Sandra Oh is a twelve-time Emmy nominee. She earned five consecutive nominations for “Grey’s Anatomy” from 2005-2009. She was also nominated in Variety Special for “2019 Golden Globe Awards” and Comedy Guest Actress for “Saturday Night Live.” “Killing Eve” brought the actress two Drama Series nominations for her work as a producer, and three Drama Lead Actress nominations. Oh has submitted the episode “Are You Leading or Am I?” for consideration: Villanelle wants Eve to pick up a package Konstantin has hidden. After he escapes from the hospital, he contacts Eve before Villanelle can. They go to Paul’s house and find Carolyn holding him at gunpoint. She spares Kenny’s life but kills Paul. When Eve and Villanelle leave together, they admit that they continue to bring out each other’s worst traits.

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

This is Zendaya’s first Emmy nomination! The actress has submitted the episode “Made You Look” for consideration: Rue claims to be 60 days sober at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting, but another person knows it is a lie. Rue helps Jules take nude photos and steals pills. After an argument, the two of them kiss. Rue blames Fezco for the addiction.

