Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman are trying to ‘make it’ as the second pair to claim the reality host Emmy

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman made it last year — at the Emmys. The former “Parks and Recreation” stars were nominated for Best Reality Host for their NBC crafting series “Making It,” and they are back in the running again for another shot to be just the second duo to win the award.

Poehler and Offerman are just the fourth co-host duo to be nominated in the category, which was added in 2008. The only pair that have won is Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, who prevailed in 2013 for “Project Runway.” After getting three straight bids as a solo entrant the first three years of the award, Klum was dropped in 2011 and ’12, after which she submitted with Gunn, which immediately paid off. They were nominated every year until 2018, their final season on “Project Runway.” Klum and Gunn are back this year for their new Amazon fashion series “Making the Cut.”

The other two pairs of co-host nominees are Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio for “Top Chef” in 2009, and Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg for “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” in 2017. Neither of these twosomes has been nominated more than once.

There are enough submissions for six nominees in host this year, per the new rules, one more than its usual mandate of five. Poehler and Offerman, who are in third place in our odds, are one of three eligible nominees from last year’s slate to return, the others being four-time defending champ RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race) and two-time nominee Ellen DeGeneres (“Ellen’s Game of Games”).

RuPaul is seeking a record fifth win to break his tie with Jeff Probst (“Survivor”) and sits in first place. Two-time champ Jane Lynch, who’s the only other multiple winner in the category, is in second for “Hollywood Game Night.” Nicole Byer, whose “Nailed It!” surprised with a Best Competition Program bid last year, is in fourth, followed by the “Queer Eye” guys — who have never been nominated — and DeGeneres. Klum and Gunn are in eighth for “Making the Cut,” behind Emmy host Jimmy Kimmel (“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”).

If Poehler, who’s also contending in limited actress for “A Parks and Recreation Special,” and Offerman, a limited actor hopeful for “Devs,” make it in and win, this would be the second time Poehler has shared an Emmy victory. After 16 unsuccessful bids, she finally won on her 17th nomination in 2016 in Best Comedy Guest Actress for co-hosting “Saturday Night Live” with Tina Fey. They jokingly presented at the main ceremony each holding half of an Emmy, so we obviously need to get Poehler that other half STAT.

