2020 Primetime Emmy predictions: Our official odds in all 23 categories for Sunday night

After a week of Creative Arts Awards, the Primetime Emmys ceremony will air on Sunday night, September 20, on ABC. It will be a socially distanced event hosted by Jimmy Kimmel due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but who will the winners be in this most unusual television season? Scroll down for our predictions in all 23 categories, listed in order of their racetrack odds, with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

Our odds have been calculated by combining the predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. That includes Expert journalists from major media outlets, the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Emmy winners and the All-Star Top 24 who had the best prediction scores when you combine results from the last two years. Our biggest predictions bloc are the thousands of everyday Users who are the backbone of Gold Derby, and whose collective forecasts are often more accurate than most of our individual picks.

By the time we get to Sunday night’s main event, most of the Emmy categories will already have been announced. Over five nights (September 14 through September 17, and then September 19), Creative Arts Awards have been presented to variety, documentary, animated and reality programs, as well as to many of the behind-the-scenes artists working on scripted shows. So we’ve already seen a slew of wins for shows like “Watchmen” and “The Mandalorian,” as well as other prizes that have gone to “Schitt’s Creek,” “Succession” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Will those be the strongest shows going into this weekend? Find out below, and make or update your own predictions here in our predictions center before Sunday night.

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Schitt’s Creek” — 4/1

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 11/2

“The Good Place” — 7/1

“Insecure” — 15/2

“What We Do in the Shadows” — 8/1

“Dead to Me” — 17/2

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” — 19/2

“The Kominsky Method” — 10/1

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” — 10/3

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 9/2

Issa Rae, “Insecure” — 9/2

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” — 11/2

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me” — 13/2

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish” — 7/1

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” — 18/5

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” — 39/10

Ted Danson, “The Good Place” — 9/2

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” — 6/1

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday” — 13/2

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” — 7/1

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 9/2

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek” — 5/1

D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place” — 13/2

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” — 15/2

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure” — 15/2

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 9/1

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW” — 9/1

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live” — 10/1

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” — 9/2

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 5/1

Mahershala Ali, “Ramy” — 6/1

Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 8/1

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method” — 17/2

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live” — 17/2

William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place” — 9/1

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” — 19/2

BEST COMEDY DIRECTING

“Schitt’s Creek” (Episode: “Happy Ending”) — 5/1

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Episode: “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”) — 11/2

“Ramy” (Episode: “Miakhalifa.mov”) — 6/1

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Episode: “Marvelous Radio”) — 13/2

“The Great” (Episode: “The Great”) — 13/2

“Modern Family” (Episode: “Finale”) — 13/2

“Will and Grace” (Episode: “We Love Lucy”) — 7/1

BEST COMEDY WRITING

“Schitt’s Creek” (Episode: “Happy Ending”) — 5/1

“The Good Place” (Episode: “Whenever You’re Ready”) — 11/2

“What We Do in the Shadows” (Episode: “Collaboration”) — 6/1

“The Great” (Episode: “The Great”) — 6/1

“Schitt’s Creek” (Episode: “The Presidential Suite”) — 13/2

“What We Do in the Shadows” (Episode: “On the Run”) — 13/2

“What We Do in the Shadows” (Episode: “Ghosts”) — 13/2

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Succession” — 4/1

“Ozark” — 11/2

“The Crown” — 13/2

“Better Call Saul” — 8/1

“The Mandalorian” — 17/2

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — 9/1

“Killing Eve” — 9/1

“Stranger Things” — 10/1

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Laura Linney, “Ozark” — 37/10

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” — 9/2

Olivia Colman, “The Crown” — 9/2

Zendaya, “Euphoria” — 5/1

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” — 13/2

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” — 7/1

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” — 19/5

Brian Cox, “Succession” — 4/1

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” — 9/2

Billy Porter, “Pose” — 11/2

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show” — 13/2

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us” — 7/1

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” — 9/2

Julia Garner, “Ozark” — 11/2

Sarah Snook, “Succession” — 6/1

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies” — 8/1

Thandie Newton, “Westworld” — 17/2

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” — 17/2

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve” — 9/1

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale” — 10/1

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” — 9/2

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” — 11/2

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” — 13/2

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul” — 7/1

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale” — 15/2

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld” — 9/1

Nicholas Braun, “Succession” — 9/1

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show” — 10/1

BEST DRAMA DIRECTING

“Succession” (Episode: “This is Not for Tears”) — 9/2

“The Crown” (Episode: “Aberfan”) — 5/1

“Ozark” (Episode: “Fire Pink”) — 13/2

“Succession” (Episode: “Hunting”) — 15/2

“The Morning Show” (Episode: “The Interview”) — 8/1

“Homeland” (Episode: “Prisoners of War”) — 9/1

“Ozark” (Episode: “Su Casa Es Mi Casa”) — 9/1

“The Crown” (Episode: “Cri de Coeur”) — 19/2

BEST DRAMA WRITING

“Succession” (Episode: “This is Not for Tears”) — 9/2

“The Crown” (Episode: “Aberfan”) — 11/2

“Better Call Saul” (Episode: “Bagman”) — 6/1

“Ozark” (Episode: “Fire Pink”) — 6/1

“Better Call Saul” (Episode: “Bad Choice Road”) — 13/2

“Ozark” (Episode: “All In”) — 13/2

“Ozark” (Episode: “Boss Fight”) — 7/1

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Watchmen” — 31/10

“Mrs. America” — 4/1

“Unorthodox” — 9/2

“Unbelievable” — 9/2

“Little Fires Everywhere” — 9/2

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED ACTRESS

Regina King, “Watchmen” — 16/5

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” — 39/10

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox” — 4/1

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere” — 9/2

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made” — 9/2

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED ACTOR

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much is True” — 18/5

Paul Mescal, “Normal People” — 19/5

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education” — 4/1

Jeremy Irons” — 4/1

Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jean Smart, “Watchmen” — 18/5

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable” — 4/1

Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America” — 9/2

Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America” — 6/1

Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America” — 13/2

Holland Taylor, “Hollywood” — 13/2

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood” — 19/5

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen” — 4/1

Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen” — 9/2

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend” — 11/2

Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen” — 13/2

Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood” — 13/2

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED DIRECTING

“Watchmen” (Episode: “This Extraordinary Being”) — 71/20

“Watchmen” (Episode: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”) — 4/1

“Little Fires Everywhere” (Episode: “Find a Way”) — 11/2

“Normal People” (Episode: “Episode 5”) — 11/2

“Unorthodox” — 6/1

“Watchmen” (Episode: “Little Fear of Lightning”) — 13/2

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED WRITING

“Watchmen” (Episode: “This Extraordinary Being”) — 16/5

“Mrs. America” (Episode: “Shirley”) — 4/1

“Normal People” (Episode: “Episode 3”) — 4/1

“Unbelievable” (Episode: “Episode 1”) — 9/2

“Unorthodox” (Episode: “Part 1”) — 9/2

BEST COMPETITION PROGRAM

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — 31/10

“Top Chef” — 4/1

“The Voice” — 9/2

“The Masked Singer” — 9/2

“Nailed It” — 9/2

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — 82/25

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” — 37/10

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — 9/2

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” — 9/2

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” — 9/2

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?