4 Experts’ Emmy Predictions: Is ‘Schitt’s Creek’ ahead? Overhyped? Is ‘Mrs. Maisel’ up or down? [Watch Pete, Libby, Tim & Tom]

Pete Hammond (Deadline), Libby Hill (Indiewire), Tim Gray (Variety) and I agree that the Emmy race for Best Comedy Series is a real drama pitting frontrunners “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” against returning stalwarts like “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and hot newcomers like “Ramy.” Watch our prediction slugfest above or listen to the audio podcast version below.

Libby says “I have to go with my gut on this” and she picks 2018 winner “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which lost last year to its Amazon rival “Fleabag” in the latter’s final season. However, “The most important thing was that ‘Maisel’ actually did exactly as well as it did in its first season,” repeating its tally of eight Emmy wins.

Pete and Tim pick “Schitt’s Creek,” which earned its first nomination for Best Comedy Series last year. Pete believes that “Creek” may now benefit from voters being homebound during the Covid-19 pandemic. If they hadn’t yet caught up with viewing all six TV seasons on Pop Channel, voters may be binge-watching the first five seasons on Netflix.

“I think it’s the same situation that happened with ‘Breaking Bad,'” Pete says. “It may not have been seen as widely, but once it hit Netflix, a whole new world opened up for it” and “Breaking Bad” swept up lots of Emmys.

Tim backs “Schitt’s Creek” “because the first two seasons kind of started slow and then took a quantum leap and this past season was its best. And that doesn’t usually happen with shows.”

