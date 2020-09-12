Emmy predictions slugfest: Are Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor and Actress done deals for Jim Parsons, Toni Collette? [WATCH]

Toni Collette of “Unbelievable” was the Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress front-runner before the nominations announcement for the 2020 Emmy Awards. Rob Licuria says in our predictions slugfest (watch the video above) about why he has stuck with her, “I mean, really? Come on, watch that and don’t tell me that she is so deserving, but that being said, as opposed to the men, which we’ll talk about later, this category is killer, like honestly.” Tony Ruiz explains, “She definitely has the standout performance in that show, maybe only second or right on the same level as maybe Kaitlyn Dever, but I definitely think that Collette really runs away with the whole show.”

Charlie Bright and I are unconvinced, ranking Collette down in fifth of the six nominees. I take issue with how steadfast Collette predictions are in light of the double snub of Dever and her “Unbelievable” co-lead Merritt Wever, who were both predicted for Best Movie/Limited Actress nominations after joint recognition from Critics’ Choice, the Golden Globes and the Television Critics’ Association. Bright has post-nominations front-runner Jean Smart of “Watchmen” and I am going with a “Mrs. America” upset by Uzo Aduba, whom Licuria and Ruiz rank last.

I am going with an upset in Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor as well, with Louis Gossett Jr. for “Watchmen.” I say about Jim Parsons‘s front-running role in “Hollywood,” “This might be overthinking things, but are they going to award this white, sexual predator when they have all these alternatives? Can a character so despicable win right now, especially when he’s not even in a Series nominee?” Bright interjects, “You’re overthinking things,” reflecting the consensus opinion shared by the rest of our panel that Parsons has “had this in the bag” at least since the nominations revealed that no votes would be split with co-star Joe Mantello.

