4 Experts’ Emmy predictions smackdown: Can ‘Ozark’ beat ‘Succession’? Or upset by ‘Better Call Saul’? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO & AUDIO PODCAST]]

Pete Hammond (Deadline), Libby Hill (Indiewire), Tim Gray (Variety) and I agree that “Succession” and “Ozark” are frontrunners to win Best Drama Series, but other strong contenders include “The Crown” and “Better Call Saul.” Will “Killing Eve,” “The Morning Show,” “This Is Us” or “Pose” get nominated? Watch our video slugfest above or listen to the audio podcast below.

Libby notes that “Succession” scored early wins at the Golden Globes and guild trophies during last winter’s awards season, adding, “I think it’s ready to take that next level. That said, if there is a show that will dethrone it, it will be Netflix’s ‘Ozark.’ ‘Ozark’ has just slowly and steadily gained speed.”

Libby, Pete and I pick “Succession” to prevail, while Tim bets on “Ozark.” See our predictions stacked side-by-side with rankings by 27 other Experts, too. Use the drop-down menu on that page to view our picks in 21 other top races.

