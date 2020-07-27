Law women Toni Collette (‘Unbelievable’) and Jean Smart (‘Watchmen’) lead our Emmy odds, but Experts are split 8 ways!

As America struggles with police abuses and Hollywood reckons with its depiction of cops, it’s kind of ironic that the two Emmy front-runners for Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress are women with badges, though Toni Collette‘s detective in “Unbelievable” and Jean Smart‘s superhero-turned-FBI agent in “Watchmen” are among the more nuanced depictions of law enforcement in recent years. They’re both past Emmy winners, so we know the television academy loves them. Can they hold off a crowded field of challenges?

Based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, Collette gets leading odds of 19/5 with support from 17 of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed. This would be her second win following her Best Comedy Actress victory in 2009 for “United States of Tara.” And she has already won a Critics’ Choice Award for this performance in addition to Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

Smart is close behind with 9/2 odds and support from six Experts. She has spent more time on TV than Collette, racking up three Emmys out of eight nominations thus far: she won twice for guest starring on “Frasier” and once for her supporting performance in the comedy “Samantha Who?” And she too won a Critics’ Choice Award for her “Watchmen” portrayal; at those awards “Watchmen” was categorized as a drama series, so she and Collette didn’t have to go head-to-head.

But the Emmy race for Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress is stacked, so much so that there are Experts predicting six other actresses as the likely winner. Most of them are from the FX on Hulu limited series “Mrs. America,” whose female cast is so substantial they could conceivably take all the nomination slots. There are currently two Experts predicting Margo Martindale to win, while Rose Byrne, Sarah Paulson and Uzo Aduba are backed by one Expert apiece. That could be a blessing or a curse, though. If multiple women from the political docudrama are nominated, they risk splitting the vote.

Two more Experts are predicting Tony winner Patti LuPone for playing the wife of an executive who finds herself running a movie studio in “Hollywood.” And one Expert thinks seven-time Emmy winner Allison Janney will win her eighth as a corrupt school official in “Bad Education.” But based on the number of actors submitted on the Emmy ballot, there will only be six nominees in the category, so it’ll be a gauntlet just to get in. Who of these eight do you think will win? Or are there even others we’re foolishly underestimating?

