Emmys 2020 predictions slugfest: Will ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ retake the Comedy Series crown, or is something floating down ‘Schitt’s Creek’? [WATCH]

Last year’s Best Comedy Series Emmy winner “Fleabag” isn’t in the running this year, alongside previous nominees “Barry,” “Russian Doll” and “Veep.” So the field is “open for possibilities,” as Contributing Editor Riley Chow told Associate Editor Zach Laws and myself as we recently assembled to discuss the 2020 comedy series landscape in our recent slugfest (watch above).

In contention, however, is 2018’s champ and one of last year’s nominees “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which is currently the front-runner to win in our combined odds. It bagged eight prizes for its first two seasons, respectively, four of which were for acting last year. It’s also fresh off its second straight Best Comedy Ensemble win at SAG, where it surprisingly beat “Fleabag.” Due to its consistent support from actors and strong showing at many other guilds (most notably the DGA, where it snagged three individual bids) our panel agrees that it’s likely in the running for the win.

With that said, we’re actually forecasting “Schitt’s Creek,” which sits in second place in our odds, to reap the gold. After breaking through for the first time last year with nominations for series, actor (Eugene Levy), actress (Catherine O’Hara) and costumes, Laws expects to see an uptick in bids amid increased passion for its final season. Plus, the show saw maiden citations at a number of guilds, including the PGA and SAG (where it netted bids for O’Hara and its ensemble cast), which boosts its momentum.

Another possible returnee is “The Good Place,” which is also contending for its final season, and for which “there’s a lot of passion,” Laws says. Given that last year saw the show’s inaugural inclusion in the comedy series lineup and the field is now rather wide open, it’s a safe bet to return. Other shows that could sneak in thanks to their farewell installments are five-time victor “Modern Family” and perennial nominee “Silicon Valley,” which has never missed. And speaking of never missing, we’re expecting “Curb Your Enthusiasm” to compete once more after sitting out last year’s cycle.

“Dead to Me,” “Ramy” and “The Kominsky Method” are hoping to be shortlisted after being omitted for their first seasons last year. Even though new episodes of “Dead to Me” and “Ramy” are still unseen, I expect this to be the former’s moment following leading lady Christina Applegate’s Best Comedy Actress nom last year, while the latter could capitalize on star Ramy Youssef’s Best Comedy Actor Golden Globe Award win. Regarding “Kominsky,” Laws thinks it “just barely missed” last time and could benefit from “a very specific voting bloc of the academy that this show really appeals to.”

And as for HBO’s still-unseen comedy-thriller “Run,” which is produced by “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and stars Domhnall Gleeson and Emmy favorite Merritt Wever, I think “this is a show we really have to pay attention to.” Other rookie programs we’re keeping top of mind are Netflix’s “Space Force” and Hulu’s “The Great,” both of which have yet to premiere, as well as Showtime’s “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” and Netflix’s “The Politician,” both of which earned Globe noms.

