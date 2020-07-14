Now that Emmy noms voting is over, see what 31 Experts predict to win Best Drama Series: ‘Succession’ vs. ‘Ozark’ vs. ???

Voting for the 2020 Emmy nominations ended on Monday, with 25,000 members of the Television Academy marking their ballots in dozens of categories. While the noms won’t be announced until July 28, our 31 Experts from major media outlets have already chimed in with their winner predictions. For Best Drama Series, they are split between no less than five shows: 26 predict a victory for HBO’s “Succession,” two choose Netflix’s “Ozark” and one apiece opt for Netflix’s “The Crown,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and FX’s “Pose.” Do YOU agree or disagree with our Experts’ Emmy predictions?

“Succession” — Even though Season 2 aired way back in the summer of last year, it’s still red-hot and top of mind thanks to buzz that never seemed to die. The show’s cool factor helped it win big prizes at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards. With “Game of Thrones” out of the way, HBO is now hoping “Succession” follows in its Emmy-winning footsteps. These leading 26 Experts predict it’ll happen: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Jen Chaney (Vulture), Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Eric Deggans (NPR), Delaina Dixon (unaffiliated), Lynn Elber (Associated Press), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Pete Hammond (Deadline Hollywood), Chris Harnick (E!), Libby Hill (Indiewire), Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo), Ed Martin (Media Village), Wilson Morales (BlackFilm), Mary Murphy (Gold Derby), Hanh Nguyen (Salon), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Lynette Rice (Ent. Weekly), Robert Rorke (unaffiliated), Matt Roush (TV Guide Magazine), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone), Ben Travers (Indiewire), Ken Tucker (Yahoo), Matt Webb Mitovich (TVLine) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

“Ozark” — The hit Netflix series won a pair of Emmys last year: Julia Garner for Best Drama Supporting Actress and Jason Bateman for Best Drama Director. Two Emmy Experts — Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox) and Tim Gray (Variety) — now think it’ll prevail for its third season, in which the central Byrd family continued their money laundering business for the Mexican cartel.

“The Crown” — Anne Thompson (Indiewire) also believes Netflix will take home Emmy gold, not for “Ozark” but for “The Crown.” Season 3 of the regal drama went through a major cast overhaul to reflect the show’s new era, with Olivia Colman (as Queen Elizabeth), Tobias Menzies (as Prince Philip) and Helena Bonham Carter (as Princess Margaret) replacing Claire Foy, Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby, respectively.

“Better Call Saul” — Kaitlin Thomas (TVGuide.com) stands alone in forecasting a victory for AMC’s spin-off series of “Breaking Bad.” Surprisingly, “BCS” has never won a single Emmy despite multiple nominations for Best Drama Series, Actor (Bob Odenkirk), Supporting Actor (Jonathan Banks), etc. Could Season 5, which was universally hailed by TV critics, finally do the trick?

“Pose” — Kelly Lawler (USA Today) says FX’s groundbreaking series about New York’s 1980s/1990s transgender ballroom scene will see 10s across the board on Emmy night. Last year Billy Porter won Best Drama Actor for his role as the host of balls, Pray Tell, but the show is now hoping to break out and win even more trophies across various categories.

