Will 3-time Emmy winner Uzo Aduba finally take home first Golden Globe for ‘Mrs. America’?

Uzo Aduba has become an awards magnet since snagging her first Emmy in 2014 for playing Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren in the acclaimed Netflix Series “Orange is the New Black.” She won another Emmy in 2015 for the same role and racked up an impressive five SAG Awards, but one major award has eluded her — the Golden Globe. That could all change if Aduba can finally take home her first Globe for playing historic political figure Shirley Chisholm in the FX limited series “Mrs. America.”

Aduba won her third Emmy for her portrayal of Chisolm in September and is now within striking distance of her first Golden Globe, according to our TV predictions. She is currently ranked second in the catch-all supporting category with 11/2 odds, trailing Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in “The Crown.” Rounding out the top five TV Supporting Actress contenders are Annie Murphy in “Schitt’s Creek,” Emma Corrin in “The Crown” and Helena Bonham Carter in, yes, “The Crown.”

Despite never winning, Aduba has received two Golden Globe nominations previously. At the 2015 ceremony she was nominated for “Orange is the New Black,” but lost Best TV Supporting Actress to Joanne Froggatt in “Downton Abbey.” The following year she was nominated in the same category, losing to Maura Tierney in “The Affair.” The supporting categories are always a bit more competitive at the Globes, however, lumping together actors from comedies, dramas, limited series and TV movies. Last year Globe voters picked Patricia Arquette in “The Act” as their favorite supporting actress of 2019, with Carter (“The Crown”), Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”), Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”) and Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”) as the other four nominees.

Aduba made history with her Emmy win for “Mrs. America,” becoming just the third performer to win Emmys across three genres. Her first win for “Orange is the New Black” was for Best Comedy Guest Actress. The following year, after the series was moved to Drama, Aduba took home her second win as “Crazy Eyes” in the Best Drama Supporting Actress category. Her win for “Mrs. America” was in the limited series category, giving her statuettes from three separate genres, something only Ed Asner and Cloris Leachman had done before her. Will she follow in their footsteps once again by becoming a Golden Globe winner?

