2020 Emmys: Forum reactions to comedy winners (and losers)

Our passionate Gold Derby forum posters, many of whom are industry insiders hiding behind cyber handles, are busy weighing in on the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. They don’t not mince words when it comes to their thoughts on one of Hollywood’s biggest nights. Seven awards were out in the comedy categories.

The ceremony had many cheering but left just as many infuriated when it came to the night’s comedy winners and losers. What were the upsets that left them absolutely bewildered? Which winners were they cheering for the most? And which defeats struck our users the hardest?

Below, you can take a look at a sampling of the praise and pointed criticism that was leveled at this year’s ceremony. Read more and have your say here.

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Dead to Me”

“The Good Place”

“Insecure”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

X “Schitt’s Creek”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Pipipopo: OMGGGG full SC sweep! I wouldve been happy had they won actress, s. Actress, and series only. This is just amazing, SC just spoke to my heart.

Ivo Stoyanov: 7 out of 7 is my best prediction result ever for Comedy, am so happy that it happen for a LGBTQ+ show.

The BC 2.0: GRAB YOUR BROOMS!!!!! #SchittsSweep! Daniel Levy just made history – first person to win Emmys for Acting, Writing, Directing, and Producing ALL in the Same Night. Viva, Canada! (And then Kimmel made a hockey joke, lol…)

wilfredpickles: Schitt’s Creek really pulled off an Angels in America sweep! I wish I’d predicted it but so happy!

NAKSS: LOVE WINS INDEED

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

X Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”



forwardswill: Can’t believe I missed O’HARA but yes yes yes Eugene Levy!!

estrelas: Eugene won. Good for him and I’m very happy but I really thought Ramy would win. Damn…I guess Schitts is indeed sweeping.

Atypical: Eugene Levy & Catherine O’Hara! “Schitt’s Creek” in the building!!!

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

X Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Hoster1: Congrats to Queen O’Hara.

Sir Shaw: A woman of certain age, my age. God I love her.

M: The Original: O’Hara was so overdue.

True Tenor: I may have cried a little. Soooooo elated for Catherine O’Hara. She gave a dynamite speech!

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”

X Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Emmyfan: Daniel Levy for Supporting Actor!!!!!

Atypical: I told u bitches Daniel Levy is the next Tina Fey and Phoebe Waller-Bridge!!!

willum: Daniel Levy has won the same amount of Emmys as his father

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

X Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

willum: OMG ANNIE MURPHY WONNNNN

Atypical: Annie Murphy! I’m just over the moon!!!

Stranger Among Us: So fucking happy for Annie she deserves it!

Emmyfan: Yay!!!!!!! for Annie Murphy and I kept saying that she deserved it!!!!!

forwardswill: ANNIE FRIGGING MURPHY. OUR BREAKOUT IS A STAR

BEST COMEDY DIRECTING

Matt Shakman, “The Great” (Episode: “The Great”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Episode: “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”)

Daniel Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Episode: “Marvelous Radio”)

Gail Mancuso, “Modern Family” (Episode: “Finale, Part 2”)

Ramy Youssef , “Ramy” (Episode: “Miakhalifa.mov”)

X Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Episode: “Happy Ending”)

James Burrows , “Will & Grace” (Episode: “We Love Lucy”)

Atypical: Sweep it allll, “Schitt’s Creek”!

Stranger Among Us: Frankly the only Emmy tonight Schitt’s did not deserve was directing. Nothing comes close to Maisel’s direction but I’m not gonna complain because yay Schitt’s Creek!

BEST COMEDY WRITING

Michael Schur, “The Good Place” (Episode: “Whenever You’re Ready”)

Tony McNamara, “The Great” (Episode: “The Great”)

X Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Episode: “Happy Ending”)

David West Read, “Schitt’s Creek” (Episode: “The Presidential Suite”)

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, “What We Do in the Shadows” (Episode: “Collaboration”)

Paul Simms, “What We Do in the Shadows” (Episode: “Ghosts”)

Stefani Robinson, “What We Do in the Shadows” (Episode: “On the Run”)

Stranger Among Us: Omg so happy for Daniel.

Atypical: I’M LIVING RIGHT NOW! Yay Daniel Levy!!!

Breaking Brad: I was really rooting for The Good Place or What We Do in the Shadows there but admittedly I still haven’t seen Schitt’s Creek. Man that looks like a mistake. I really didn’t think we’d see a sweep like this coming.

Gabriel Seehorn (gabspss): ITS HAPPENING. YES YES YES YES YES

