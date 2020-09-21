2020 Emmys: Forum reactions to drama winners (and losers)

The people posting in our infamous forums, many of whom are Hollywood insiders who shield their true identities as if they were on “The Masked Singer,” were engrossed in judging Sunday’s Emmys. As you can see from the sampling of comments below, they didn’t hold anything back when reacting to the victors (and the defeated) during the Emmy Awards ceremony which aired live across the country on ABC.

Below, you can take a look at a sampling of the praise and pointed criticism that was leveled at this year’s results in the seven categories devoted to drama series. Read more and have your say here.

SEE 2020 Emmy winners: Full list in all 23 categories at the 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards [UPDATING LIVE]

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Killing Eve”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Stranger Things”

X — “Succession”

William Gillquist: I can go to sleep tonight a happy man.

nevkm: The superior won. Congrats!

Miles: they pulled it off!

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

X — Jeremy Strong, “Succession”



methaddiction: JEREMY STRONG OH MY GOD

Philip: OMG HE TOOK DOWN DADDY! He is definitely the best person on that show, I’m so glad he pulled this off. Bad speech tho.

estrelas: Jeremy! Yay! I slightly prefered [sic] Cox this season but Jeremy was just as phenomenal. Incredible performance!!!

willum: OK he got his share now really happy for him but they better award Brian Cox next year!

William Gillquist: Im crying right now, im not even joking.

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

X — Zendaya, “Euphoria”

TVFan365: Zendaya winning is the most happy I’ve seen the other nominees react after losing tonight.

lady_bird: EMMY AWARD WINNER ZENDAYA

Philip: Zendaya is fantastic on that show, but Laura Linney gave one of the best performances in years for Ozark this year.

estrelas: Yes!!! Yes!!! Yes!!! I was rooting for Laura Linney but Zendaya was absolutely phenomenal. Amazing and heartbreaking performance. SO SO deserved!!!

True Tenor: ZENDAYA!!! So overjoyed!!! This is the drama win of the night. Also looks like HBO may be sweeping all the drama wins tonight.

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Nicholas Braun,“Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

X — Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Bradley Whitford,“The Handmaid’s Tale”

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

Philip: WOW BILLY SNUCK IN THERE!

Atypical: Billy Crudup. Knew the “Succesion” [sic] guys couldn’t overcome the vote-split.

estrelas: Happy for Billy but I was rooting for my boy Matthew. But I always knew non of the Succession guys were happening.

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

X — Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

lady_bird: OZARK AINT GOING HOME EMPTY HANDED YALLL

Philip: OMG THANK GOD OZARK WASN’T SNUBBED!

Emmyfan: Wow. I was rooting for Helena Bonham Carter.

Julian14: Happy that Ozark won something

ENGLAND: Yesssssssss. I feel good now. Yessssss Garner

BEST DRAMA DIRECTING

Benjamin Caron, “The Crown” (Episode: “Aberfan”)

Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown” (Episode: “Cri de Coeur”)

Lesli Linka Glatter, “Homeland” (Episode: “Prisoners of War”)

Mimi Leder, “The Morning Show” (Episode: “The Interview”)

Alik Sakharov, “Ozark” (Episode: “Fire Pink”)

Ben Semanoff, “Ozark” (Episode: “Su Casa Es Mi Casa”)

X — Andrij Parekh, “Succession” (Episode: “Hunting”)

Mark Mylod, “Succession” (Episode: “This Is Not for Tears”)

Philip: Ugh The Crown should have won directing.

William Gillquist: BOAR ON THE FLOOR!!

mafro987: HUNTING DESERVED.

Miles: oh this one was the boar on the floor episode? okay that’s allowed

boss: “Hunting” was better than “This Is Not for Tears”!! Still, The Crown should have won.

BEST DRAMA WRITING

Thomas Schnauz, “Better Call Saul” (Episode: “Bad Choice Road”)

Gordon Smith, “Better Call Saul” (Episode: “Bagman”)

Peter Morgan, “The Crown” (Episode: “Aberfan”)

Chris Mundy, “Ozark” (Episode: “All In”)

John Shiban, “Ozark” (Episode: “Boss Fight”)

Miki Johnson, “Ozark” (Episode: “Fire Pink”)

X — Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (Episode: “This Is Not for Tears”)

wolfali: Lol Writing was the biggest lock of the night!

William Gillquist: Jesse Armstrong winning Writing as he should.

Stranger Among Us: Armstrong. This was a no brainer

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?