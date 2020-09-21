2020 Emmys: Forum reactions to limited/TV movie winners (and losers)

It’s Emmy Sunday, and that can only mean that our talented and blunt Gold Derby forum posters — many of whom are industry insiders hiding behind cyber handles — are busy giving us their reactions to the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. They don’t not mince words when it comes to their thoughts on TV’s biggest night.

The ceremony had many cheering but left just as many infuriated when it came to the night’s winners and losers in the TV movie and limited series categories. What were the upsets that left them absolutely bewildered? Which winners were they cheering for the most? And which defeats struck our users the hardest?

Below, you can take a look at a sampling of the praise and pointed criticism that was leveled at this year’s ceremony. Read more and have your say here.

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Mrs. America”

“Unbelievable”

“Unorthodox”

X — “Watchmen”

lady_bird: Watchmen won Series of course.

Stranger Among Us: Not quite the sweep but yay Watchmen

Miles: I haven’t watched Watchmen but Unbelievable is some of the best TV I’ve ever seen. Sad it got no love

BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTOR

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Paul Mescal, “Normal People”

Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”

X — Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Philip: damn, I love Mark, but Paul was amazing

Atypical: I never lost faith in Mark Ruffalo!!! Most deserved win of the night!

maxinho: This is the first time in 27 years a lead actor won here as the only nomination for his limited/miniseries.

abelfenty: Paul Mescal was f***ing ROBBED.

DvirBA: Yay for Ruffalo!!! Most deserving win of the night

BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

X — Regina King, “Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

boss: I’m actually sad for Shira Haas.

ENGLAND: Regina!!!!!!!!! So deserved. We need another season of Watchmen

marty: Regina means Queen for a reason!!!!!

methaddiction: Regina King is legendary.

Atypical: Get it, Regina! “SAY HER NAME!”

BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTOR

X — Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”

Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”

Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen”

Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

methaddiction: YAHYA!!! Yes! Regina and Yahya winning for the masterpiece that is A God Walks Into Abar we love to see it.

Miles: Rooting for Tituss!

Gabriel Seehorn (gabspss): Watchmen couldn’t overcome vote-splitting in directing but did in supp actor? Wow!

Sir Shaw: Dr. Manhattan is now an Emmy winning character, you love to see it

Philip: Jim Parsons was robbed. He was incredible.

BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTRESS

X — Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America”

Jean Smart, “Watchmen”

Holland Taylor, “Hollywood”

Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America”

methaddiction: JEAN SMART ROBBED AGAIN I HATE IT HERE

willum: YESSS UZO ADUBA

boss: Collette deserved this!

Hoster1: Good for her, even if she’s like 5th best Supporting Actress in her show haha.

Villeneuve: Uzo was great in Mrs America, even tho she was the one with the least material given, anyway that whole cast was perfect, any supporting actress from that show would have been deserving (those nominated or not)

BEST MOVIE/MINI DIRECTING

Lynn Shelton, “Little Fires Everywhere” (Episode: “Find a Way”)

Lenny Abrahamson, “Normal People” (Episode: “Episode 5”)

X — Maria Schrader, “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kassell, “Watchmen” (Episode: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”)

Steph Green, “Watchmen” (Episode: “Little Fear of Lightning”)

Stephen Williams, “Watchmen” (Episode: “This Extraordinary Being”)

methaddiction: WATCHMEN LOSING DIRECTING??

willum: OMG UNORTHODOX WON AN EMMY

marty: DO I FEEL GOOD FOR STICKING WITH UNORTHODOX IN DIRECTING!

Atypical: “Watchmen” couldn’t avoid the vote-split in Directing! Wow. I thought if this happened, Lynn Shelton would be the benefactor.

BEST MOVIE/MINI WRITING

Tanya Barfield, “Mrs. America” (Episode: “Shirley”)

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, “Normal People” (Episode: “Episode 3”)

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, “Unbelievable” (Episode: “Episode 1”)

Anna Winger, “Unorthodox” (Episode: “Part 1”)

X — Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, “Watchmen” (Episode: “This Extraordinary Being”)

Stranger Among Us: Damon Lindelof coming for that win after being snubbed so many times for The Leftovers

wolfali: DAMON LINDELOF!!!!

VARIETY/REALITY

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

X – “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

wolfali: Poor Trevor Noah.

William Gillquist: Trevor should have won. He’s the only one who’s quality wasn’t hurt by the Pandemic.

BEST COMPETITION PROGRAM

“The Masked Singer”

“Nailed It!”

X — “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Sir Shaw: Congrats drag race

wolfali: Nailed It and The Masked Singer were like nah.

boss: Saturday Night Live, RuPaul’s Drag Race , John Oliver will never stop winning right?!

