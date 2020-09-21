21 Emmys for Netflix: 14 series won in 2020, including ‘Ozark,’ ‘Unorthodox,’ ‘Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones’ …

Heading into the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night, streamer Netflix found itself in a dead heat with premium channel HBO in the trophy hunt, both with 19 victories. Even though it fell short of HBO by the end of the ceremony––HBO leaves the six Emmy ceremonies with 30 total wins––Netflix nevertheless landed an impressive 21 victories out of its best-ever 160 nominations. The service did lose ground year-over-year, though, coming up just two trophies short of its haul in 2019.

Netflix’s biggest wins of the main ceremony included a repeat acting win for Julia Garner (“Ozark”) in Drama Supporting Actress and a surprise victory for “Unorthodox” for Movie/Limited Directing. A total of 14 programs contributed to Netflix’s 21 victories, the exact same number of winning-series as last year. Variety Special “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones” and Reality Program “Cheer” lead the pack with three wins apiece. Animated Series “Big Mouth,” Limited Series “Hollywood,” and Drama Series “The Crown” all brought home two trophies, while seven other series won one prize each. Below, see the complete list of Netflix shows that won 2020 Emmys.

Cheer – 3

Best Unstructured Reality Program

Best Directing for a Reality Program

Best Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones – 3

Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Best Directing for a Variety Special

Best Writing for a Variety Special

Big Mouth – 2

Best Character Voice-Over Performance (Maya Rudolph)

Best Derivative Interactive Program (for Big Mouth Guide to Life)

Hollywood – 2

Best Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Best Original Main Title Theme Music

The Crown – 2

Best Period Costumes

Best Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

American Factory – 1

Best Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer – 1

Best Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates – 1

Best Motion Design (Juried)

Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance – 1

Best Children’s Program*

*tied with We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest

Ozark – 1

Best Drama Supporting Actress (Julia Garner)

Queer Eye – 1

Best Structured Reality Program

The Ranch – 1

Best Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

Stranger Things – 1

Best Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series

Unorthodox – 1

Best Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

