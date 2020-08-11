Emmys 2020: All 48 episodes revealed for 8 Best Comedy Series nominees

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal the 2020 Emmy Awards submissions for Best Comedy Series nominees. The eight contenders are “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Dead to Me,” “The Good Place,” “Insecure,” “The Kominsky Method,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Each series enters six episodes from this past season for voters to watch on the Television Academy online platform. Here are the 48 choices across all of the programs:

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO) – “Happy New Year,” “You’re Not Going to Get Me to Say Anything Bad About Mickey,” “Insufficient Praise,” “The Ugly Section,” “Elizabeth, Margaret and Larry,” “The Spite Store”

“Dead to Me” (Netflix) – “You Know What You Did,” “Where Have You Been,” “Between You and Me,” “You Don’t Have To,” “It’s Not You, It’s Me,” “Where Do We Go From Here?”

“The Good Place” (NBC) – “Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy,” “The Funeral to End All Funerals,” “The Answer,” “Patty,” “Whenever You’re Ready” (counts as two episodes)

Insecure” (HBO) – “Lowkey Feelin’ Myself,” “Lowkey Thankful,” “Lowkey Movin’ On,” “Lowkey Happy,” “Lowkey Trying,” “Lowkey Lost”

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix) – “An Actor Forgets,” “An Old Flame, an Old Wick,” “An Odd Couple Occurs,” “A Libido Sits in the Fridge,” “A Shenckman Equivocates,” “A Secret Leaks, a Teacher Speaks”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime) – “Strike Up the Band,” “Panty Pose,” “It’s Comedy or Cabbage,” “Kind of Bleau,” “Marvelous Radio,” “A Jewish Girl Walks Into the Apollo”

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV) – “The Premiere,” “Moira Rose,” “The Presidential Suite,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “Start Spreading the News,” “Happy Ending”

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX) – “Ghosts,” “The Curse,” “Colin’s Promotion,” “On the Run,” “Collaboration,” “Nouveau Theater des Vampires”

