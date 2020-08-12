Emmys 2020: All 48 episodes revealed for 8 Best Drama Series nominees

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal the 2020 Emmy Awards submissions for Best Drama Series nominees. The eight contenders are “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Killing Eve,” “The Mandalorian,” “Ozark,” “Stranger Things” and “Succession.”

Each series enters six episodes from this past season for voters to watch on the Television Academy online platform. Here are the 48 choices across all of the programs:

“Better Call Saul” (AMC) – “The Guy for This,” “Wexler v. Goodman,” “JMM,” “Bagman,” “Bad Choice Road,” “Something Unforgivable”

“The Crown” (Netflix) – “Margaretology,” “Aberfan,” “Bubbikins,” “Tywysog Cymru,” “Moondust,” “Cri de Coeur”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu) – “Unknown Caller,” “Household,” “Unfit,” “Heroic,” “Sacrifice,” “Mayday”

“Killing Eve” (BBC America) – “Meetings Have Biscuits,” “Still Got It,” “Are You From Pinner?,” “End of Game,” “Beautiful Monster,” “Are You Leading or Am I?”

“The Mandalorian” (Disney +) – “The Mandalorian,” “The Child,” “The Sin,” “Sanctuary,” “The Reckoning,” “Redemption”

“Ozark” (Netflix) – “Wartime,” “Su Casa Es Mi Casa,” “In Case of Emergency,” “BFF,” “Fire Pink,” “All In”

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) – “Suzy, Do You Copy?,” “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard,” “The Sauna Test,” “E Pluribus Unum,” “The Bite,” “The Battle of Starcourt”

“Succession” (HBO) – “The Summer Palace,” “Vaulter,” “Hunting,” “Tern Haven,” “DC,” “This Is Not for Tears”

