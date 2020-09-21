Emmys 2020: Which 8 Experts topped all other journalists predicting winners?

Congratulations to our Experts Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Eric Deggans (NPR), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Pete Hammond (Deadline), Libby Hill (Indiewire), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Kaitlin Thomas (TV Guide) and Ben Travers (Indiewire). These eight tied with the best score of 65.22% (15 correct choices), topping a total of 28 Experts, journalists who cover television and the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 3,700 people worldwide predicted these 2020 Emmy Awards champs in 23 television categories for the ceremony hosted virtually by Jimmy Kimmel in downtown Los Angeles. Overall series winners were “Succession,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Watchmen,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For the other 20 Experts making picks, we have a four-way tie following the leaders with Jen Chaney (Vulture), Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo), Kelly Lawler (USA Today) and Matt Roush (TV Guide) at 60.87%. Up next at 56.52% are Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) and Ken Tucker (Yahoo).

The next slot at 52.17% is for Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Lynn Elber (Associated Press), Hanh Nguyen (Salon), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Robert Rorke, Anne Thompson (Indiewire) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Coming in at 47.83% is Emily VanDerWerff (Vox) and then Tim Gray (Variety) and Lynette Rice (Entertainment Weekly) at 43,48%. The final two slots are for Matt Webb Mitovich (TV Line) at 34.78% and Shawn Edwards (WDAF) at 30.43%.

