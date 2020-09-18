Emmys 2020: Full and final list of 25 presenters (plus some surprises!)

The Television Academy has revealed five more presenters — Ty Burrell, Ken Jeong, Mindy Kaling, Tatiana Maslany and Bob Newhart — on Friday for the 2020 Emmy Awards ceremony slated for this Sunday, September 20. The event will be hosted live virtually on ABC by Jimmy Kimmel.

The previously announced list of presenters includes Anthony Anderson, Jason Bateman, Sterling K. Brown, RuPaul Charles, Laverne Cox, Count Von Count, America Ferrera, Morgan Freeman, Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, D-Nice, Randall Park, Issa Rae, Patrick Stewart, Jason Sudeikis, Gabrielle Union, Lena Waithe, J.J. Watt and Oprah Winfrey. That brings the current total to 25 celebrities, but producers are promising some surprises as well.

It was also unveiled recently that music superstar H.E.R. will perform for the “In Memoriam” segment on the show. Expect to see over 50 television contributors in that tribute, including Hall of Famers Diahann Carroll, Regis Philbin and Carl Reiner.

Best Comedy Series nominees for the show are “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Dead to Me,” “The Good Place,” “Insecure,” “The Kominsky Method,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “What We Do in the Shadows.” Best Drama Series contenders are “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Killing Eve,” “The Mandalorian,” “Ozark,” “Stranger Things” and “Succession.” There will be guaranteed new champs in those categories as both “Fleabag” and “Game of Thrones” ended their runs.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?