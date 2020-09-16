Emmys 2020 In Memoriam: Diahann Carroll, Regis Philbin, Carl Reiner among dozens to be honored

For Sunday’s Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony on ABC, producers will have the always difficult task of assembling a memoriam segment. Even though the event hosted by Jimmy Kimmel will be virtual, it’s a certainty they will include the popular “In Memoriam” on the show.

With over 100 television veterans having died since last year’s mid-September ceremony, those expected to be honored would include such TV legends and TV Academy Hall of Fame members:

Diahann Carroll (actress in “Julia,” “Dynasty”)

Leonard Goldberg (executive at 20th Century Fox and ABC; producer of “Charlie’s Angels” and more)

Jim Lehrer (anchor/reporter of “MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour)

Regis Philbin (host of “Live with Regis and Kathie Lee,” “Live with Regis and Kelly”)

Carl Reiner (producer/writer/actor for “Your Show of Shows,” “The Dick Van Dyke Show”)

Fred Silverman (executive at CBS, ABC, NBC; producer of “Matlock” and more)

Even though they weren’t known for their TV work, it’s very likely NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant and blockbuster film actor Chadwick Boseman will be honored. Also among the dozens most likely included since they are familiar Emmy winners or nominees:

Rene Auberjonois (actor)

Olivia de Havilland (actor)

Brian Dennehy (actor)

Kirk Douglas (actor)

Hugh Downs (host/reporter)

Buck Henry (producer/writer/actor)

Ian Holm (actor)

John Karlen (actor)

Paula Kelly (actor)

Shirley Knight (actor)

Larry Kramer (writer)

Ron Leibman (actor)

James Lipton (host)

Terrence McNally (writer)

Diana Rigg (actor)

Carroll Spinney (actor)

Jerry Stiller (actor)

Max von Sydow (actor)

Fred Willard (actor)

Among over 70 other TV veterans who have died this past 12 months, that list include actors, directors, writers, producers, executives and crafts people (some Emmy and guild contenders; others not):

Orson Bean (actor)

Roger Beatty (writer)

Lee Phillip Bell (producer/writer)

Frank Biondi, Jr. (executive)

Sam Bobrick (producer)

Wilford Brimley (actor)

Jack Burns (writer/actor)

Edd Byrnes (actor)

John Callahan (actor)

John Clarke (actor)

Bob Cobert (composer)

Lynn Cohen (actor)

Robert Conrad (actor)

Kevin Conway (actor)

Ben Cross (actor)

Kevin Dobson (actor)

James Drury (actor)

Ja’Net Dubois (actor)

Marj Dusay (actor)

Robert Evans (executive)

D.C. Fontana (writer)

Robert Forster (actor)

Allen Garfield (actor)

Phyllis George (sportscaster)

Craig Gilbert (documentarian)

Bettina Gilois (writer)

Billy Goldenberg (composer)

Danny Goldman (actor/casting director)

Richard Herd (actor)

Jerry Herman (composer)

Grant Imahara (host)

Terry Jones (actor/writer)

Susan Kesler (editor)

Irrfan Khan (actor)

Tom Lester (actor)

Sam Lloyd (actor)

Rick Ludwin (executive)

Bill Macy (actor)

Johnny Mandel (composer)

Loring Mandel (writer)

Philip McKeon (actor)

John J. McMahon (executive)

J. Michael Mendel (writer/producer)

Lee Mendelson (producer/director)

Thomas L. Miller (producer)

Shelley Morrison (actor)

Kellye Nakahara (actor)

Ken Osmond (actor)

Earl Pomerantz (writer)

Sumner Redstone (executive)

Gene Reynolds (producer/director)

Allan Rich (actor)

Naya Rivera (actor)

Kenny Rogers (singer/actor)

Joe Ruby (animator)

Nanci Ryder (publicist)

Reni Santoni (actor)

John Saxon (actor)

Adam Schlesinger (composer)

David Schramm (actor)

Lynn Shelton (director)

Phyllis Somerville (actor)

Brian Tarantina (actor)

Rip Taylor (actor)

Saul Turteltaub (producer/writer)

Lyle Waggoner (actor)

Jas Waters (writer)

Jack Welch (executive)

Stuart Whitman (actor)

Allee Willis (composer)

Hal Willner (music producer)

William Wintersole (actor)

John Witherspoon (actor)

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy winners now; change through September 20

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions