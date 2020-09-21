Our blazing hot Emmys 2020 live streaming post-show with analysis of stunning winners, shocking losers [WATCH]

Watch our blazing hot Emmys 2020 live streaming post-show immediately following Sunday’s broadcast on ABC. We’ll have our instant analysis about the stunning winners, shocking losers, Jimmy Kimmel as host, dozens of presenters and the unique presentation of the trophies. Our one-hour program starts at approximately 11:00 p.m. ET; 8:00 p.m. PT and will be hosted by Gold Derby senior editor Matt Noble.

Here is our terrific lineup that will be debating in the slugfest (watch the video above):

8:00 – 8:30 PT is Riley Chow, Marcus Dixon, Rob Licuria 8:30 – 9:00 PT is Charles Bright, Joyce Eng, Tony Ruiz

And here are just a few of our important links from the massive Gold Derby coverage on Sunday:

SEE 2020 Emmy winners: Full list in all 23 categories at the 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards

SEE Emmy winners, surprises and records

SEE our live blog dishing the best and worst of the Emmys

SEE our poll about the hosting job by Jimmy Kimmel (and vote how good or bad he was)

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions