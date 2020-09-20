Watch our exciting Emmys 2020 live streaming pre-show with absolutely final predictions

Just prior to the 2020 Emmys airing on ABC for Sunday evening, watch our exciting live streaming pre-show starting at 6:00 ET; 3:00 PT. Our two-hour program will be hosted by Gold Derby senior editor Rob Licuria, and he’ll be asking for absolutely final predictions from a large number of our editors and contributors.

Here is our stellar lineup providing analysis and last-minute opinions in the slugfest (watch the video above):

3:00 – 3:30 PT is Sam Eckmann, Luca Giliberti, Daniel Montgomery



3:30 – 4:00 PT is David Buchanan, Kevin Jacobsen, Paul Sheehan

4:00 – 4:30 PT is Chris Beachum, Charles Bright, Jeffrey Kare

4:30 – 5:00 PT is Riley Chow, Zach Laws, Matt Noble

As you get ready for the big show virtually that will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the third time, here are some Emmy Awards-related articles from the past few days:

And here are the 23 categories being presented on the broadcast:

COMEDY SERIES

COMEDY ACTRESS

COMEDY ACTOR

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

COMEDY DIRECTING

COMEDY WRITING

DRAMA SERIES

DRAMA ACTRESS

DRAMA ACTOR

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

DRAMA DIRECTING

DRAMA WRITING

LIMITED SERIES

MOVIE/LIMITED ACTRESS

MOVIE/LIMITED ACTOR

MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTRESS

MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTOR

MOVIE/LIMITED DIRECTING

MOVIE/LIMITED WRITING

COMPETITION PROGRAM

VARIETY TALK SERIES

