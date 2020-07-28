Emmys 2020 nominations: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Sarah Palin Will Destroy You All for having the best prediction score of 74.83% for Tuesday’s announcement of the 2020 Emmy Awards nominations. He is actually tied with KatieMae1999 at the same percentage but has a better point score total of 27,491 by using the 500 super bets wisely.

Over 4,100 people worldwide predicted these nominees in 24 categories for the Primetime and Creative Arts ceremonies. Jimmy Kimmel will host the Primetime event for ABC on September 20. Our top scorer got 110 out of 147 slots correct, including several difficult ones like: Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”), Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”), Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”), Uzo Aduba (“Mrs. America”) and Louis Gossett, Jr. (“Watchmen”).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Editors predicting, we have a two-way tie in the top spot at 69.39% for Riley Chow and Paul Sheehan. Next up at 68.71% are Joyce Eng and Tom O’Neil. I am next at 68.03%. Following at 67.35% is Marcus Dixon. The next spot at 66.67% are Zach Laws and Daniel Montgomery. The final position at 62.59% are Rob Licuria, Matt Noble and Susan Wloszczyna. See Editors’ scores.

