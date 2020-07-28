Emmys 2020 nominations: Libby Hill (Indiewire), Michael Schneider (Variety), Ben Travers (Indiewire) top all Experts predicting nominees

Congratulations to our Experts Libby Hill (Indiewire), Michael Schneider (Variety) and Ben Travers (Indiewire) for having the best prediction score of 71.43% for Tuesday’s announcement of the 2020 Emmy Awards nominations. They are tops among 32 Experts, journalists who cover the television and entertainment industries throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 4,100 people worldwide predicted these nominees in 24 categories for the Primetime and Creative Arts ceremonies. Jimmy Kimmel will host the Primetime event for ABC on September 20. Our top scorers got 105 out of 148 slots correct. Nominees for Best Comedy Series are “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Dead to Me,” “The Good Place,” “Insecure,” “The Kominsky Method,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “What We Do in the Shadows.” Nominees for Best Drama Series are “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Killing Eve,” “The Mandalorian,” “Ozark,” “Stranger Things” and “Succession.”

For our other 29 Experts predicting, we have a three-way tie at 70.07% for Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Kelly Lawler (USA Today) and Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV). Up next at 69.39% are Thelma Adams (Gold Derby) and Peter Travers (Rolling Stone). We then have an eight-way tie at 68.71% for Eric Deggans (NPR), Lynn Elber (Associated Press), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Hanh Nguyen (Salon), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Matt Roush (TV Guide), Kaitlin Thomas (TV Guide) and Anne Thompson (Indiewire).

The next spot at 67.35% is held by Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo) and Nikki Novak (Fandango). Shawn Edwards (WDAF) follows at 65.99% and then Robert Rorke at 63.95%. Up next at 63.27% are Delaina Dixon and Pete Hammond (Deadline). Following at 62.59% are Emily VanDerWerff (Vox) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Ken Tucker (Yahoo) is next at 61.90%. We then have Mary Murphy (Gold Derby) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety) at 60.54%. Matt Webb Mitovich (TVLine) is at 58.50% and then Tim Gray (Variety) at 50.34%. Not predicting all category slots were Jen Chaney (Vulture) at 62.59%, Ed Martin (Media Village) at 52.38% and Lynette Rice (Entertainment Weekly) at 39.46%.

