Emmys 2020 predictions slugfest: What shows will break into Best Comedy Series? [WATCH]

“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Good Place,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Schitt’s Creek” are widely predicted to return as Best Comedy Series nominees, opposite a breakthrough by “Dead to Me,” but what about the other three slots? The Emmys could return to old wells like “black-ish,” “GLOW,” “Modern Family,” “Silicon Valley” and “Will & Grace” or they could embrace additional breakthroughs. Fellow Gold Derby contributors Luca Gilierti and Kevin Jacobsen joined me to discuss the possibilities in a predictions slugfest (watch the video above):

“Better Things” (FX): “There is still a level of consistent industry support.”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC): ” ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ has gotten to that point where it’s like ‘The Office’ and ‘Friends’ where it’s being widely streamed; it has become this mainstream show that is weird that the Emmys have never taken care of, given how you can go to a ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ trivia night at your local bar.”

“Dave” (FXX): “On the tenth anniversary of the ‘Lost’ finale, Damon Lindelof did not post a single thing about ‘Lost’ on his Instagram; instead what he was doing — he was posting about the ‘Dave’ finale yet again.”

“The Great” (Hulu): “That’s a show that is in the academy’s wheelhouse; it’s in the vein of ‘The Favourite’.”

“Insecure” (HBO): “It is trending more than it usually has and it aired in the exact right time slot that is friendly to Emmy voters and it is an auteur-driven show.”

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix): “The amount of competition there was last year made it in that eighth or ninth position probably and so, it will naturally rise to the top.”

“The Politician” (Netflix): “It did get the Golden Globe nomination and it is Ryan Murphy.”

“Ramy” (Hulu): “It has still such a huge support from the critics (not universal praise), but still one of those shows that people are always defending as one of the best under-the-radar shows that you need to be watching.”

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX): ” ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ has been very well received and it’s also another one of those shows that’s very well connected.”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC): “It’s a big push from NBC; it’s something that would fit into that feel-good type of show that people might gravitate toward at the moment; even though it doesn’t have the highest ratings, the critics really went for this one.”

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy nominees now; change through July 28

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with the latest predictions.