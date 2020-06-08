Emmys 2020 predictions slugfest: Could both Billy Porter AND Jodie Comer miss after winning last year as drama leads? [WATCH]

Could both Billy Porter and Jodie Comer get snubbed in the lead acting categories after pulling off victories last year? How likely is it that Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong both get in for “Succession?” These were among the topics discussed when I chatted with fellow Gold Derby writers, Luca Giliberti and Riley Chow for a good, old fashioned, Gold Derby slugfest (watch the video above) centering on Best Drama Actor and Best Drama Actress. With the eligibility date for consideration at this year’s awards now behind us, we examined where things likely stood in these two categories.

I was instantly caught off guard when the chat began because I found out that both Giliberti and Chow are predicting Porter and Comer to get snubbed after being victorious last year! When it comes to Comer, Chow explains, “I’m thinking that ‘Killing Eve’ is just not as popular with the Academy as these other shows that I have getting into the race.” He does have a little reservation, noting, “I do wonder if she will be like Tatiana Maslany also for BBC America show where she can just hold on.” As for Porter, Giliberti says that while the second season of “Pose” was well-received, “[It] came out almost an entire year ago…but what worries me is that Porter was not able to get a SAG nomination for his performance even though he had just won the Emmy. I just feel like this field has become so stacked that the fact that pose aired such a lot a long time ago might hurt his chances.”

While I’m not quite on board with their predictions of snubs for Comer and Porter, we all are kind on the same page for the prospects for “Succession” in the Drama Actor race. All three of us have both Golden Globe winner Cox and Critics’ Choice winner Strong making it in. But Giliberti is not confident at all in the predictions, citing the show’s complete absence in acting nods last year and it not getting any love at the SAG Awards, including for its rich ensemble. Chow on the other hand believes the HBO drama could follow the trajectory of another recent Emmy favorite. “The show that I’m using as my template is ‘Atlanta’ because Donald Glover for its first season and then it got all these acting nominations for its second season and even won for Katt Williams.”

