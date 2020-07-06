Emmys 2020 predictions slugfest: Which 5 lead actors and actresses from limited series and movies will make the cut? [WATCH]

The Emmys races for Best Movie/Limited Actor and Actress are extra competitive this year. I explain to fellow Gold Derby contributors Luca Gilierti and Kevin Jacobsen at the top of our predictions slugfest (watch the video above), “The academy has just announced that they have changed the rules; there is going to be a different number of nominees in essentially every category, based on how many submissions there are. In the last five years, these two categories have bounced around from about 30 submissions to 50 submissions, which is well within the range of 20 to 80, which triggers five nominees.” This is down from six nominees, which is how many each of these two categories have had for the last six ceremonies.

Best Movie/Limited Actress is susceptible to recognize only three shows, with “Little Fires Everywhere” co-leads Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon, as well as “Unbelievable” co-leads Kaitlyn Dever and Merritt Wever all ranking within the top six of Gold Derby’s combined racetrack odds. “This was the category that I was most upset to have this happen — the rules be this way — because it will hurt more of a younger actor who might have really benefited from an Emmy nomination,” Jacobsen laments before adding that “it’s inevitable that the bigger stars will rise to the top” over someone like Shira Haas in “Unorthodox.”

